Temple will look to put heat on UCF freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but it could be difficult since two of the more dangerous pass rushers, tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh and end Quincy Roche, had to leave the game due to injury. Coach Rod Carey said that he thinks both will be available but even if they are, will they be close to 100 percent? They have combined for nine sacks and if they can’t go, or are hindered, then Temple’s pass rush will greatly suffer.