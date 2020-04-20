Pippen and Jordan picked on Krause throughout the film by targeting his small height and giving him a hard time. Pippen’s problem with Krause stemmed from the general manager’s willingness to trade him after the Bulls’ fifth championship in 1997. As good as the Bulls were, Krause seemed to stunt the team’s potential growth. If he had secured Jordan, Pippen and head coach Phil Jackson past the 1998 season, the Bulls might have made an even longer run. It is also important to note that Krause passed away in 2017 and is unable to defend himself in the film.