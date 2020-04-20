The first two episodes of the 10-part docuseries, The Last Dance, lived up to the hype.
The story of the last season of the Bulls’ dynasty peeled back Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s earliest days growing up, in college, and as NBA players.
The best way to break the film down is by evaluating who were the winners and losers.
Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was the biggest loser.
Pippen and Jordan picked on Krause throughout the film by targeting his small height and giving him a hard time. Pippen’s problem with Krause stemmed from the general manager’s willingness to trade him after the Bulls’ fifth championship in 1997. As good as the Bulls were, Krause seemed to stunt the team’s potential growth. If he had secured Jordan, Pippen and head coach Phil Jackson past the 1998 season, the Bulls might have made an even longer run. It is also important to note that Krause passed away in 2017 and is unable to defend himself in the film.
Pippen and Roy Williams were two of the biggest winners. Pippen’s story of growing from a 6′1 college equipment team manager to a 6′7 top-five pick from a NAIA school is one of the best in sports history. Jordan also gave Pippen his due credit in interviews. The two episodes did a really good job of explaining Pippen’s importance to the Bulls.
“Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen,” Jordan said in the documentary. “Everybody says I won all these championships, but I didn’t win without Scottie Pippen. That’s why I consider him my greatest teammate of all-time.”
Williams wasn’t the headliner by any means, but the Hall of Fame coach had the quote of the day when he spoke about Jordan. He was an assistant coach under Dean Smith during Jordan’s time at North Carolina.
“Michael Jordan’s the only player that could ever turn it on and off … and he never freakin’ turned it off," Williams said.
Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Patrick Ewing were among the giant sports figures featured in the film. Episodes three and four are expected to dive into Dennis Rodman’s backstory and the Bulls’ battles with the Bad Boys Pistons.
We are just getting started. Episodes one and two were just the appetizers.
Anyone could have seen this day coming from a mile away. The Jaguars are reportedly shopping Leonard Fournette, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Why was this so predictable? Well, just take a look at the Jaguars’ 2017 roster that made the AFC Championship game. Star players from that team have been dropping like flies and Fournette looks to be next. Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Dante Folwer all have been traded away. Fournette has noticed the moves and taken subtle shots throughout the process.
Fournette’s NFL career has been as confusing as a physics problem. He’s had two 1,000-yard seasons in three years, but he’s only averaged four yards per carry. Like his college days, Fournette has been trapped with mediocre quarterback play. He led the NFL with 49% of his rush attempts in 2017 into eight-man boxes. He’s been stuck with Blake Bortles, a banged-up Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew, so the jury is still out on if Fournette can reach the monumental hype placed on him out of college.
There hasn’t been much noise on potential suitors, but I believe the Eagles and Dolphins are two teams to keep an eye on based on the fit. The Eagles offense is more creative than anything Fournette saw in Jacksonville. Combine that with Carson Wentz at quarterback and one of the league’s best offensive lines, Fournette’s full potential would be revealed. A one-season test run with Fournette splitting time with Miles Sanders would offer the perfect thunder and lightning one-two punch.
The Dolphins were the biggest spenders in free agency, so it’s clear that they are trying to turn the team around fast. Fournette could serve as a security blanket for the team’s future starting quarterback. Most of the offseason money was spent on the defense, so it’s not hard to envision the Dolphins focusing on running the ball behind a workhorse and playing sound defense. Fournette can be that guy.