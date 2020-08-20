Veteran play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman was dropped Thursday from Fox Sports’ NFL broadcast team, one day after the Cincinnati Reds suspended him indefinitely for a homophobic slur.
Brennaman, 56, was heard uttering the slur during the first game of a doubleheader against the Royals in Kansas City, and he was pulled from the broadcast during the second game.
The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman was a Fox NFL announcer since 1994. The statement issued by Fox said, “We are moving forward with our NFL schedule, which will not include him.” The company said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.”
Brennaman worked with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake last season as the No. 3 broadcast team for Fox. He also called Major League Baseball games for Fox from 1996 to 2014.
Brennaman, apparently thinking he was not live on the air, said the offensive comment in the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader, and he apologized on air in the fifth inning of the second game. He then went off the air, turning his broadcast duties over to another announcer. The Reds announced his suspension later Wednesday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.