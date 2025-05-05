Tiger Woods’ TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek gets a $750K donation from Truist

With the Truist Championship teeing off at Philadelphia Cricket Club on Thursday, Truist has made a $750,000 donation to the TGR Learning Lab at the renovated Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

The donation will help to rebuild the inclusive community space at the course through expanded access to golf and new youth programming.

On Monday, Truist celebrated the donation by hosting a youth putting clinic with Jordan Spieth, whose foundation completely funded the 20,000-foot junior putting green outside the TGR Learning Lab on the Cobbs Creek site.

» READ MORE: In West Philly, new after-school opportunities are available for Philly kids — thanks to Tiger Woods

The Learning Lab, supported by Tiger Woods, is still a work in progress, but it opened on April 1 for its first after-school and weekend programming. The facility‘s educational programs will extend far past golf, and also include classes and programming in STEM and the arts, plus college readiness courses.

The Cobbs Creek Golf Course was the home course for Woods’ mentor, Charlie Sifford, the first Black golfer on the PGA Tour, which made it the perfect site for the nation’s second TGR Learning Lab.

The historic public golf course was closed in 2020 because of frequent flooding and safety concerns, and is expected to reopen for play in September. The renovations, which have been primarily funded by the nonprofit Cobbs Creek Restoration & Community Foundation, replaced the clubhouse, fixed the flood plain, and created wetlands around the creek to prevent flooding, in addition to the construction of the Learning Lab.