Jordan Spieth joined Tiger Woods in supporting Cobbs Creek golf project. Here’s what the donation will fund.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has awarded the Cobbs Creek Foundation a $250,000 grant toward the massive restoration and expansion project on the Cobbs Creek Golf Campus in West Philadelphia.

The donation, made by the Spieth Family Foundation, will completely fund a new 20,000-square-foot junior putting green to introduce golf to the younger generation.

“We are very excited to support the Cobbs Creek Foundation in their mission to grow the game of golf and support youth of Philadelphia,” Annie Spieth, Jordan’s wife, said in a statement. “The Junior Putting Green will serve as an inviting space where young players can be introduced to the sport, develop their skills, and foster a love for golf. Golf is a great vehicle to learn valuable life lessons, as well as receive comprehensive mentorship and support. This area and its complimentary programming will be an avenue for transformative opportunities for young people. We are honored to lean into the history of Cobbs Creek as well as support its future.”

Spieth joins Tiger Woods as the second professional golfer to back the project, which is revitalizing the public golf course that closed in 2020 because of frequent flooding and safety concerns. The grant will also support programming at the TGR Learning Lab, the educational center under construction on the golf campus in partnership with Woods’ TGR Foundation.

The course, which opened in 1916, was one of the first to open its doors to people of color, and was the training ground for Charlie Sifford, the first Black player to earn playing privileges on the professional tour.

The TGR Learning Lab is under construction and projected to be completed in early 2025. The driving range and short course are projected to be completed in spring 2026, and the full, PGA Tour-caliber 18-hole golf course is projected to be completed in June 2026.

Woods is also collaborating with MLB star and Millville native Mike Trout on a new course in nearby Vineland called Trout National — The Reserve, which is being designed by Woods and is expected to open in 2025.