Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, and later was suspended by the Reds.
Before the suspension, Brennaman apologized on air, wondered if it was his final game working that job, and then left the booth during the second game.
It was the seventh inning of the first game in Kansas City, Mo., according to reports, and the broadcast had just returned from a commercial break when Brennaman made the comment. Brennaman, who works for Fox Sports Ohio, apparently did not know he was back live on air.
Brennaman, 56, is the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman and has worked for Fox Sports for 27 years and called Major League Baseball for 33 years.
Brennaman’s comment circulated on social media shortly after he made it, and he addressed it directly into the camera in the fifth inning of the second game. He said, “I made a comment earlier tonight, that I guess went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of.”
He ended by saying, “I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”
CNN made clear what the comment was, while others did not. Fox News posted Brennman’s on-air apology via a tweet from a Twitter user.
Major League baseball did not comment.