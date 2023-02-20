Travis Konecny leaves Flyers game with apparent injury

The Flyers will be holding their breath on the injury front after winger Travis Konecny was left crumpled over after taking a hit from behind during the second period of Monday’s game with the Calgary Flames.

Konecny, who scored the Flyers’ opening goal in the game, and leads the team with 27 goals and 53 points, was in visible pain after being checked from behind by Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

After staying down initially, Konecny skated off the ice with a noticeable slump before heading down the tunnel to the locker room. He did not join his teammates for the start of the third period and the Flyers later announced that he was unlikely to return to the game with an “upper-body” injury.

