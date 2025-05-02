Masters champion Rory McIlroy highlights 2025 Truist Championship field

Nine of the top 10 players in the official world golf rankings will compete next week at the storied Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon course in Flourtown.

The Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, is highlighted by the attendance of Masters champion Rory McIlroy, the world’s second-ranked player. Other top competitors include Xander Schauffele (No. 3), Collin Morikawa (No. 4), Justin Thomas (No. 5), Ludvig Åberg (No. 6), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 7), Russell Henley (No. 8), Viktor Hovland (No. 9), and Maverick McNealy (No. 10).

McIlroy won the 2024 Truist Championship, previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, for a record-setting fourth time in his career (2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024). The event, normally played at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, is at Cricket this year because Quail Hollow is hosting the following week’s PGA Championship, a major tournament that will be at Aronimink in 2026.

The event, which begins Thursday, will feature 72 of the best players on tour. The full field will be finalized Monday, but it includes two popular players who are in the field by way of a sponsor exemption: Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

Other top names in the field include Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Max Homa, and Justin Rose.