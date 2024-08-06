PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship is now the Truist Championship — and it’s coming to the Philly area in 2025

One of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events will be coming to the Philadelphia Cricket Club in 2025 — and it will have a new name.

The Truist Championship — formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship — is normally held in Charlotte, N.C., at the Quail Hollow Club, but that course will host the PGA Championship next year, so the tournament needed a temporary home.

“There are no better sports fans maybe in the country, who we think will embrace this at this incredible, incredible location,” Truist CEO Bill Rogers said.

The PGA Tour and Truist approached the Cricket Club to host the 2025 tournament, May 5-11. Philadelphia is an important market for Truist, Rogers said, and the Cricket Club is the oldest country club in the nation, founded in 1854.

Cricket Club president Tim Sheridan said their selection was the culmination of years of work restoring the Cricket Club’s course, starting in 2014.

“It really was like polishing a diamond, and the result was just phenomenal,” Sheridan said. “It’s just a fantastic golf course that our members love to play, and different events can be hosted. We’ve gotten just rave reviews from professional golfers and the best amateurs in the country. It’s been that commitment to invest back in the property, to restore it to its luster, that have culminated in us being approached to host this kind of signature event from the PGA Tour.”

The Truist Championship is a PGA Tour Signature event, featuring a limited field and larger prize money than regular tour events, so many of the biggest names in the sport are likely to play. Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, which is typically held in early May, and the field also included Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Wyndham Clark.

And the Cricket Club course, located in Flourtown, is no stranger to big events. It hosted the 2015 PGA Professional National Championship — for club pros — and the 2016 Constellation Senior Players Championship.

In May, the Cricket Club hosted the USGA U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

The Truist Championship would be the first PGA Tour event in Pennsylvania since the 2018 BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. In 2022, that event returned to the area when it was played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

Rogers said Truist sees the event as a 52-week commitment, and wants to engage with local businesses and organizations. Rogers estimated that the annual impact of the Truist Championship in Charlotte is $75 million, and it’s also raised $30 million for charitable organizations.

“To be able to go to Philadelphia Cricket Club, a venue or a golf course that has existed since 1922, a great A.W. Tillinghast design, a great traditional golf course — it’s going to be a golf course that our players are going to really enjoy competing for the Truist Championship on,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “And I’m quite certain of that based on the conversations that I’ve had, confidentially, with a number of our players. We’ve got a great club and a great membership that’s embracing us all …

“Philadelphia has a long history of embracing the PGA Tour, and to have an event of this quality come into Philadelphia in 2025, I think will generate huge crowds, great buzz, and allow us to make an impact on Philadelphia in 2025.”

The Truist Championship precedes the 2025 U.S. Open, which is coming to Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., outside of Pittsburgh, and the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink. The U.S. Open will return to Merion Golf Club, where it was last held in 2013, in 2030, and is scheduled to return every 10 years after that.