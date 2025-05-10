Fans enjoy plenty of local food options at the Truist Championship. Here’s our favorites

To my right, fans tried their luck at a chipping game similar to cornhole with hopes of winning a two-day staycation at the Omni PGA Frisco resort. To my left, Rachel Green sat beside her husband, Nicklaus Centurion, wearing leopard print sunglasses and bright red Phillies hat shading her from the sun.

On the table in front of them stood a lone piece of thyme and two Irish iced coffees. As a Good Year blimp floated silently across the course, the couple sat alongside the Bushmills’ Irish Whiskey tent with a perfect view of the 17th hole.

Advertisement

“Honestly, to me this whole thing reminds me of a music festival,” Green said. “There’s walking around, there’s standing, and watching things. There’s lines to get drinks and food. This is literally a music festival for old white people and I’m down for it.”

Green, 27, isn’t the biggest fan of golf but when she received free tickets from her job at Anheuser Busch, she knew she could surprise her husband — an avid golf fan named after retired professional golfer Jack Nicklaus — with a gift.

“I was overjoyed [when she got the tickets],” Centurion, 28, said. “I was looking at how expensive they were coming into this week and she just asked if we were doing anything on Saturday.”

After getting food at concessions, the Fairmount natives enjoyed the atmosphere of the Bushmills’ Irish Whiskey tent — located in Independence Square across from the 18th hole.

“This is honestly the shortest line that I’ve seen,” Green said. “We got some food and just a couple of beers, and those lines were very long. But, this one was very tolerable.”

» READ MORE: Carefree Masters champ Rory McIlroy, unburdened by LIV criticism and golf politics, is the world’s best golfer again

Bushmills’ Irish Whiskey offered different cocktails such as the Lemon Good-Good ($21.50) and the Irish Highball ($18.75). Each signature cocktail included a souvenir cup with the PGA Tour logo branded on the front.

The mini plaza had plenty of local food options for fans attending the Truist Championship, including Federal Donuts & Chicken, Gazzos Steaks, and Hangry Bear Creamery.

Here’s how we ranked each food item on our list...

Federal Donuts & Chicken

The Philadelphia-based fast-food chain Federal Donuts & Chicken featured a menu that ranged between $3 and $15 — including the original chicken sandwich ($14.50), the buffalo chicken sandwich ($14.50), fries ($5), chicken tenders ($13), hash browns ($4), and three different flavored donuts ($3).

The different flavors included strawberry lavender, cookies and cream, and cinnamon brown sugar. We tried the latter and it did not disappoint. The dough was soft, almost falling apart at the touch — in the best way possible — and the cinnamon coating was very sweet, leaving a strong taste in your mouth afterward. The only downside of the donut was that it wasn’t big enough.

» READ MORE: Truist Championship golfers love Philadelphia Cricket Club’s short — but ‘diabolical’— par-3 No. 14 hole

We also tried the original chicken sandwich, which may have been better in a different environment. Due to the sandwiches getting wrapped in foil, the buns were a little soggy. However, the chicken was good. It didn’t taste bland, and all together it was a good quality chicken sandwich for the golf course.

Federal Donuts and Chicken gets an all-around 7.5 of 10.

Hangry Bear Creamery

Friday may not have been the best day to try some of Kennett Square’s popular ice cream from Hangry Bear Creamery. But Saturday was perfect. With sunlight covering the Philadelphia Cricket Club and fans performing cartwheels as they walked across the field, ice cream sounded like the right treat.

Their menu ranged from $8 to $14 — featuring single dip ice cream ($8), double dip ice cream ($12), and avocado toast ($14). They offer a variety of different flavors, including the Schuylkill River Surprise, the Bourbon Peach Cobbler, Chocolate, Vanilla, Mango Sorbet-dairy free, Mango Sorbet and Black Raspberry chip shot.

We tried the Schuylkill River Surprise, which is described as a “chocolate cookie ice cream with caramel filled turtles, sea salt caramel filled truffles and fudge swirls.” If you don’t have a sweet tooth then you may want to stay away from this one. But we loved it. The chocolate chunks inside really made the whole thing.

Hangry Bear Creamery gets an 8.5 of 10.

Gazzos Steaks

Gazzos Steaks was one of the more expensive choices at Independence Square, but it is certainly worth your money. The prices range from $18 to $27 for a 12-inch cheesesteak. The Pottstown based restaurant offers an original Gazzo Cheesesteak ($18), a Sanatoga Cheesesteak ($18), a black-truffle Apollo Cheesesteak ($27), and a Roast Pork Sandwich ($18).

» READ MORE: Fans overcome rainy conditions during Day 2 of the Truist Championship: ‘All the real fans are here now’

We tried the original Gazzo Cheesesteak with onions and it was everything we expected. The fresh-cut ribeye was placed onto a sesame roll with cooper sharp American cheese. As someone who typically tosses a little ketchup onto their cheesesteak, but it wasn’t necessary.

Gazzos Steaks gets a 9 of 10.