Taking into account depth and breadth, the Union’s success is unparalleled this season. It isn’t merely that the Union leads the Eastern Conference, or that the squad had three players (tied only with LAFC for the most of any team) participating in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game this past Wednesday. It’s also that the MLS Next All-Star Game, consisting mostly of players under-18, featured three Union Academy players (again tied for most by any team).

“I thought they all played great, did a good job,” said Union manager Jim Curtin in a Thursday press conference about his senior squad All-Stars, goalkeeper Andre Blake, centerback Jakob Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner. “Great experience for them. They’ll come back with confidence.”

Curtin also made sure to view the Union Academy’s triad of defender Daniel Krueger, goalkeeper Andrew Rick and striker Marcos Zambrano-Delgado in their East versus West match.

“The three young players that did a great job for us – Zambrano scoring the game-winning goal — they left a big impact on things,” Curtin noted. “It’s what our club is about. We want to win, first and foremost, but one of our main pillars is to promote from within. We will always look towards our academy, first and foremost, to find and develop players.”

That’s part of the reason why the Union has alumni like Brenden Aaronson, Zack Steffen and Auston Trusty now playing in England. Or why the Union contributed four players, (Paxton Aaronson, Quinn Sullivan, Jack McGlynn and Brandan Craig) the most of any MLS team, to the United States under-20 squad which recently secured Olympic qualifying.

Of course, developmental progress hasn’t come at the expense of the first team, as both the team’s place in the league standings and display at the All-Star game proved.

Curtin said, “You tune in in the evening and you see this badge (he pointed to the Union crest on his shirt) a lot more times and you hear the nice things that the commentators say about our club and how we’ve done it the right way and built the right way and have had success on the field, and it makes you proud.”

10, 9, 8, 7

Because the trio’s minutes in the All-Star win over Liga MX were limited, and none apparently suffered any injury, Curtin expected all his players to be available for their upcoming game, which kicks off a playoff push.

The Union are now down to ten matches before the MLS regular season ends. Though the odds are very favorable that the Union will clinch the playoffs soon, Curtin wanted his team honed in on the countdown.

“Five home, five away, and we want as many home games as possible in Subaru Park.”

That’s not surprising, given that the Union’s three losses this season all came in away games. One of those was a 1-0 defeat to the Chicago Fire, this Saturday’s opponent.

Curtin praised the abilities of the Fire’s attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and forward Kacper Przybylko (a Union player last season) and promised his own players would be prepared to turn the tables. “It’s really tough to get games on the road. At home, we know we’re going to create chances.”

Who they are

When the Union started play in 2010, it’s safe to say the main fan group, the Sons of Ben, had more of an identity and cohesion that the squad itself. A dozen years later, it’s only this season that the club has pulled level, and then ahead, of an overall winning record.

At the same time, the Union is presently winning in many different aspects, far beyond a basic record of losses and victories.

“To have three players represent in each [All-Star] game, it only grows the importance of this brand and really speaks to what the badge means,” Curtin explained. “It’s changed a lot over the years, what the badge means. I think our club now has a true identity. For so many sports franchises, it is the hardest thing to have.”

It’s a brand that has resonance abroad, with Leeds United, which already has Aaronson on their roster, now looking to add Wagner. Curtin seemed resigned about the possibility.

“He has aspirations to play at the highest level,” Curtin said, mentioning the final decision would depend on an official offer that sporting director Ernst Tanner would mull over.

Clearly, the Union are not yet considered on the plane that Wagner aspires to, but like the league itself, the organization has advanced steadily in that direction. More than perhaps any other MLS squad, the Union can claim the title of development springboard.

Curtin didn’t mince words about where the Union now stand.

“When people say Philadelphia Union, instantly now people have a clear idea in their head of what we’re about. That’s a hard thing to get and a really powerful thing to get. A lot of people have worked a lot of hours and our ownership group has had a lot of belief and invested a lot of dollars to make it happen. Now the challenge is to not let it go and push and try to win more trophies.”

