Julian Carranza powers the Union power past Club Tijuana in Leagues Cup opener

The Union already had somewhat of an advantage entering its Leagues Cup opener Saturday night. They were playing at home against a Tijuana team that traveled to Philadelphia from nearly 3,000 miles away. And while Los Xolos had only three games in Liga MX’s Apertura under their belt, the Union looked to be in midseason form.

Whatever edge the Union had before the game kicked off, it grew exponentially. By the 56th minute, Tijuana was down to nine men due to two red cards and didn’t have much of a chance. The Union pulled away with a 3-1 victory in front of a strong crowd at Subaru Park.

The Leagues Cup, an intercontinental competition featuring the top tiers of American and Mexican soccer, was revived this year under a new format. For the first time, all 29 MLS teams and all 18 clubs from Liga MX compete in a World Cup-style tournament with a group stage and knockout round. Group play for the Union began against Tijuana Saturday and will conclude Wednesday.

Carranza fuels Union stat sheet

Julián Carranza was involved in all three of Union goals. In the 18th minute, the forward was tripped in the penalty box by Tijuana’s Nicolás Díaz, leading to a penalty opportunity. Dániel Gazdag stepped to the spot and buried his 13th goal across all competitions into the bottom left corner. Following a lengthy discussion, Díaz was sent off with Tijuana’s first red card of the evening.

After a wild scramble in the 23rd minute that included Carranza hitting the crossbar, the Argentine striker finally got into the scoring column minutes later, burying a feed from defender Kai Wagner to put the Union up 2-0. Carranza was initially ruled offsides, but the call was overturned on a VAR review.

Carranza completed the brace with a goal in the 71st minute and nearly had three behind a pair of second half opportunities. A shot in the 79th minute was cleared near the line, while an opportunity in stoppage time hit the crossbar.

Blake comes up big

Despite the man disadvantage, Tijuana managed 10 first-half shots, forcing Union goalie Andre Blake to make three saves. The Jamaican National Team captain was forced to make a diving stop right before the end of stoppage time to preserve the Union’s 2-0 first-half advantage.

Blake conceded an early second-half goal to Carlos González that cut the Union’s deficit to 2-1. But minutes later, after defender Olivier Mbaizo was called for a foul in the box, Blake stopped a penalty opportunity from González. The three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year also served as the Union’s captain Saturday night, in place of the injured Alejandro Bedoya.

Moments earlier, Mbaizo had received a warning from Jamaican referee Oshane Anthony Nation. After his foul led to Tijuana’s penalty chance, he was promptly pulled by Union manager Jim Curtin in favor of substitute Nathan Harriel.

The cards were flying

Tijuana played much of the first half down one player, and most of the second half down a second player after receiving two red cards. Díaz was the first culprit, and Kevin Balanta followed with a red card in the 56th minute.

Tijuana manager Miguel Herrera, formerly coach of Mexico’s national team, also received a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Up next

The Union return to Subaru Park on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the group stage of the Leagues Cup against Querétaro. The top two teams from the three-team groups will advance to the 32-team knockout stage.