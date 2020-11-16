You could pick numerous moments when he made his case to win Major League Soccer’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, which he received Monday. Try the six-save shutout of New York City FC at the start of the MLS Is Back tournament on July 9. Or the seven-save effort against Sporting Kansas City in the round of 16 on July 30. Or one of the defining games of the charge to the Supporters' Shield, a seven-save bailout at New England on Oct. 19.