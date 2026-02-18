Wednesday at the Olympics: U.S. vs. Sweden men’s hockey quarterfinal highlights NBC’s TV schedule

The U.S. men’s hockey team’s quest for its first Olympic gold medal in nearly five decades continues Wednesday, highlighting Day 12 of NBC’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Team USA will take on Sweden beginning at 3:10 p.m. live on NBC. The winner will move on to Friday’s semifinals.

Maybe the sixth time’s the charm for the U.S. In the five previous Olympics games featuring NHL players, Team USA has won just two silver medals — 2002 in Salt Lake City, and 2010 in Vancouver.

Against Sweden, the U.S. is 0-2 with NHL players, with losses in 1998 in Nagano, Japan and 2006 in Torino, Italy.

Ice hockey has been played at the Olympics since 1920. In 25 games, the U.S. has won Olympic gold in men’s ice hockey just twice — 1960 Squaw Valley in California and 1980’s “Do you believe in miracles?” victory over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Auston Matthews and Team USA went a perfect 3-0 during the group stage, defeating Denmark, Latvia, and Germany. Canada, featuring Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, was the only other country to post a perfect 3-0 record during the group state.

Here’s Wednesday’s full men’s hockey quarterfinals schedule:

6:10 a.m.: Slovakia vs. Germany (Peacock) 10:40 a.m.: Canada vs. Czechia (USA Network) 12:10 p.m.: Finland vs. Switzerland (Peacock) 3:10 p.m.: U.S. vs. Sweden (NBC)

Other events to watch Wednesday:

The U.S. men’s curling team will take on Great Britain in the final round-robin game for both countries beginning at 8:30 a.m. (USA Network). Ten countries are competing, and just the top four move on to the semifinals. Team USA enters Wednesday’s game in fourth place (full standings here). American skiers Kaila Kuhn and Winter Vinecki will compete in women’s aerials live beginning at 5:30 a.m. (USA Network). They will be followed by U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard competing for gold in the men’s slopestyle final at 6:30 a.m. on USA Network.

Wednesday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

Noon: Biathlon — Women’s 4x6 kilometer relay (tape-delayed) 12:45 p.m.: Cross-country skiing — Men’s and women’s team sprint finals (tape-delayed) 1:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s aerials finals (tape-delayed) 2:15 p.m.: Snowboarding — Men’s slopestyle final (tape-delayed) 3:10 p.m.: Men’s hockey — U.S. vs. Sweden, quarterfinal 8 p.m.: Prime-time highlights include snowboarding and a healthy dose of skiing events 11:35 p.m.: Late night highlights include speedskating and biathlon

USA Network

5:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s aerials finals 6:45 a.m.: Snowboarding — Men’s slopestyle final 7:55 a.m.: Snowboarding — Women’s slalom final run 8:30 a.m.: Men’s curling — U.S. vs. Great Britain 8:45 a.m.: Biathlon — Women’s 4x6 kilometer relay 10:40 a.m.: Men’s hockey — Canada vs. Czechia, quarterfinal 2:15 p.m.: Short track — Women’s relay and men’s 500 meter finals

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.