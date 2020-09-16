Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic picks the U.S. Open:
LAS VEGAS -- No hoops and no ice tonight, so we’re getting out the golf clubs and taking a look at the U.S. Open.
Xander Schauffele might be a tough name to pronounce, but this kid can shoot lights out. And especially when the lights are the brightest, at the majors. So, we take a small taste of Xander to win at 15-1, but put the BIG pile of chips on Schauffele to finish in the top 10.
Schauffele’s started 12 times in a major and has six top 10s, but the real juicy stat is, he has NEVER been out of the top 10 at the U.S. Open.
Probably looking at around +$175 to finish top 10, but make sure to shop around and get the best price available.
Also gonna take a look at Viktor Hovland from Oklahoma State by way of Oslo, Norway, not to win, but also to finish top 10. Vik (no relation) won the U.S. Amateur back in 2018 at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, which is a monster of a course, stretching 7,212 yards. This year, they’re at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, which is 7,264 yards. Not exactly the same courses, but at around +$500, we’ll throw a few chips at Hovland to finish top 10. Then we’ll throw down a tiny bundle on Daniel Berger to win at 30-1.
And of course, if you’re looking for a long shot -- a REAL long shot, what about Phil Mickelson at 100-1? Not gonna drop $45k to win back $3.375 million as someone did here in Vegas at 75-1, but maybe a few pennies on Lefty just because. Actually, just because his record at the U.S. Open is CRAZY good, with SIX second-place finishes.