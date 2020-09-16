Also gonna take a look at Viktor Hovland from Oklahoma State by way of Oslo, Norway, not to win, but also to finish top 10. Vik (no relation) won the U.S. Amateur back in 2018 at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, which is a monster of a course, stretching 7,212 yards. This year, they’re at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, which is 7,264 yards. Not exactly the same courses, but at around +$500, we’ll throw a few chips at Hovland to finish top 10. Then we’ll throw down a tiny bundle on Daniel Berger to win at 30-1.