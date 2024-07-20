How to watch Team USA women at the Olympics — starting with this weekend’s game against Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

Fans will get their first look at North Philly’s Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, and the U.S. women’s national basketball team on Saturday as they tip off for their pretournament Olympic matchups. The team boasts many of the WNBA’s biggest stars, like A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu — with a few notable exceptions.

The Olympic team, coached by former La Salle star Cheryl Reeve, does not include Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who, along with the rest of this year’s WNBA All-Star team, will face Team USA as part of the league’s All-Star weekend.

Team USA hasn’t lost a game at the Olympics since 1992 and is seeking its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. With WNBA ratings and attendance soaring, the audience for Team USA is almost certainly going to be high in these Olympics.

USA Basketball women’s pretournament schedule

In addition to Saturday’s game against the WNBA All-Stars in Phoenix (8:30 p.m., 6ABC), Team USA will play in London against Germany (3 p.m., FS1).

USA Basketball women’s tournament schedule

Group stage

For the Olympics, Team USA will play Japan, Belgium, and Germany in the group stage, which will take place in Lille, France.

Monday, July 29: vs. Japan, 3 p.m. (USA) Thursday, Aug. 1: vs. Belgium, 3 p.m. (USA) Sunday, Aug. 4: vs. Germany, 11:15 a.m. (USA)

Cheryl Reeve (second from right) speaks to her players after practice during the USA team's training camp Feb. 4. Read more Mary Altaffer / AP

Knockout rounds

The knockout rounds will take place at Bercy Arena in Paris.

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Quarterfinals. (USA) Friday, Aug. 9: Semifinals, 11:30 a.m. (NBC10) Sunday, Aug. 11: Gold-medal game, 9:30 a.m. (NBC10) and bronze-medal game, 5:30 a.m. (USA)

How to watch Team USA

The All-Star matchup in addition to airing on ABC will stream on ESPN+ and is free on the ESPN app for those with a TV provider login. The pretournament game in London will air on FS1 and stream on the Fox Sports App.

All the Olympic matches will air for free with pay-TV provider authentication at NBCOlympics.com, or via Peacock with a subscription. The gold-medal game and semifinals will air on NBC, and other matchups will air on USA Network.

Team USA roster

North Philadelphia native and Phoenix Mercury standout Copper and head coach Reeve, a Sewell, N.J., native and La Salle alum, are the main Philly connections on this year’s roster. Connecticut Sun star Thomas is from Camp Hill, Pa., just outside Harrisburg.

Here’s the full group that will represent the red, white, and blue: