Merged XFL and USFL set to launch on March 30

The XFL-USFL combined league is one step closer to reality after federal antitrust regulators approved the merger, the leagues announced on Thursday. The unified spring football league will kick off in 2024, with a starting date planned for March 30.

The XFL and USFL each had eight teams. The USFL previously fielded teams called the Philadelphia Stars and the New Jersey Generals, although the league operated in a “hub model,” with most teams playing outside their home markets. The Stars primarily played in Detroit while the Generals’ home games were in Canton, Ohio. The number of teams in the joint league has not been officially confirmed.

The XFL is owned by a group including actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale, who purchased the league in 2020. The USFL was revived in 2022 and is owned by a subsidiary of Fox.

The Arena Football League is also set to return in 2024, with the Philadelphia Soul joining the revival of the indoor league.

