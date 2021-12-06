You can’t fire all the underachieving players, so the Flyers did what most teams do when they are in a massive nosedive.

They got rid of their coach.

Alain Vigneault, in his third year with the team, was fired Monday, according to a club official.

» READ MORE: Flyers lose eigth straight, 7-1 to Lightning

The Flyers are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak in which they have been outscored, 36-13, and following a lifeless 7-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, have fallen into seventh-place in the eight-team Metropolitan Division.

Mike Yeo has been named the interim coach. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher hired Yeo as the head coach when he was in Minnesota. Before that hiring, Yeo had been an assistant with the Penguins while Fletcher was an assistant GM in Pittsburgh, so they have a long history together.

Yeo becomes the Flyers’ sixth head coach since 2013-14, following Peter Laviolette, Craig Berube, Dave Hakstol, Scott Gordon (interim), and Vigneault.

The Flyers have gone 17 straight games without scoring more than three goals in a game and virtually the entire team is in a scoring slump. Most of the Flyers’ younger players showed little improvement during Vigneault’s two-plus season tenure, and most regressed, including Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny.

Michel Therrien, an assistant coach who directed the power play, was also fired. The Flyers’ power play is 30th in the NHL with a 13.4% success rate.

“First, I want to thank both Alain and Michel, they are both good coaches, and we wish them the best in the future,” said Dave Scott, the Flyers’ chairman and governor. “This organization is committed to winning. Our fans deserve and expect us to be in the playoffs and to compete aggressively each and every season for the Stanley Cup. It became clear that we needed to make significant changes in pursuit of our goals, and Chuck has my full support in making these decisions.”

The Flyers compiled a 41-21-7 record in Vigneault’s first season in 2019-20 -- they were the NHL’s hottest team when the regular season ended— and lost in the second round of the playoffs, falling to the Islanders in seven games. They went 25-23-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the fifth time in nine years.

This year, they are 8-10-4 after an 8-4-2 start.

All told, Vigneault compiled a 74-54-19 record (.568 points percentage) with the Flyers; he is the eighth-winning coach in NHL history with 722 victories.

Yeo will be directing the team Monday against visiting Colorado.

The Flyers have called a noon press conference at the Wells Fargo Center.