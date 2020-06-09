Cook is unlikely to reach McCaffrey’s numbers because he hasn’t played a full 16-game season and recently earned his first Pro Bowl berth. He’s also unlikely to top Elliot, who has rushed for more yards than every running back in the 2021 free-agent class in the last three seasons. That leaves Le’Veon Bell, who makes $13.1 million per season as the next guy on the list, but he had three Pro Bowl berth’s before signing his deal after a holdout in 2018.