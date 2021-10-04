Villanova junior guard Bryan Antoine is expected to miss six weeks with a patella tendon injury in his right knee and will not be available for the start of the 2021-22 season, coach Jay Wright said Monday.

Wright said Antoine suffered the injury during a recent team workout, and will not require surgery.

“Bryan is fully focused on the rest and rehab the doctors have prescribed,” he said in a statement. “He continues to have an amazing attitude and we’re proud of his resilience.”

The 6-foot-5 Antoine, a five-star recruit out of the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, N.J., underwent right shoulder surgery before starting his freshman season and was sidelined for almost six months. He suffered an injury to the same shoulder in October of last season and did not return to the lineup until Feb. 10.

In two seasons, Antoine has come off the bench in 26 games and averaged 1.6 points. He helped the Wildcats off the bench in last year’s NCAA Tournament, scoring eight points in the first-round win over Winthrop, and six points plus two steals in the victory over North Texas that advanced Villanova into the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats begin their season Nov. 9 at home against Mount St. Mary’s.