Villanova signs 13 players on early signing day before FCS playoff matchup vs. Lehigh

Villanova announced the signing of 13 players during college football’s early signing day on Wednesday.

Five offensive players and eight defensive players in the 2026 recruiting class signed their national letters of intent to join the Wildcats next season under coach Mark Ferrante. The incoming class features five players from Pennsylvania, five from New Jersey, two from Maryland, and one from Connecticut.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn State’s recruiting class takes a hit as its search for a head coach continues

Signees on offense

The Wildcats signed wide receivers Jasiah Brown of Morristown (N.J.) High and Andrew Esposito of New Canaan (Conn.) High; offensive lineman Patrick Degnan of Seneca High; quarterback Nolan DiLucia of Peters Township (Pa.) High; and running back Brandon Way of Lancaster Catholic.

Brown will play wide receiver on the Main Line after a decorated high school career as a two-way starter at Morristown, where he earned first-team all-conference honors. Esposito was among the top recruits out of Connecticut and was named the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3 receiver scored nine touchdowns and had two interceptions.

DiLucia will add depth to the quarterback position. He was named to the all-conference first team three times and earned all-state recognition.

Way is the only new signee to join Villanova’s talented running back corps. In his high school career at Lancaster Catholic, he totaled 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and earned all-state recognition.

Signees on defense

Villanova’s defensive recruits include linemen Thomas Coates of Urbana High in Ijamsville, Md. and Jackson Kraemer of Mount Lebanon High in Pittsburgh; defensive backs Abu Fofana of Conwell-Egan, Luis Martinez of Allentown Central Catholic, Isaiah Selby of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic and Jordan Taylor of North Point High in Waldorf, Md.; and linebackers Colin Gurley of Central York High and Donovan Linthicum of Oakcrest High.

Gurley, a two-time all-state honoree, registered 100 tackles (26 for losses) and 17½ sacks at Central York. Linthicum earned all-state honors in New Jersey while recording 380 tackles.

» READ MORE: Villanova trounces Harvard in first round of FCS playoffs: ‘The three phases are playing together’

Selby helped lead Paramus Catholic to the New Jersey state playoffs as a two-way starter. At defensive back, he totaled 40 tackles and forced two fumbles.

The newly signed players will be part of Villanova’s inaugural campaign in the Patriot League of the Football Championship Subdivision as the program changes conferences for the 2026 season.

Villanova will visit Lehigh in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday (noon, ESPN+).