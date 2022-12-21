While national signing day can be a chaotic day for many college programs, Wednesday went smoothly for Villanova.

“We sent out 11 [national letters of intent],” head coach Mark Ferrante said, “and all 11 were signed and delivered electronically before 9:30 a.m.”

The Wildcats had a disappointing 2022 season, entering the season with high expectations but stumbling to a 6-5 record. However, Villanova is excited about the 11 players it signed to its 2023 recruiting class.

While there’s no clear headliner, Villanova was able to convince a local talent to stay home. Nolan Clayton, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Upper Merion High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Army, Yale, Dartmouth, Penn, and Columbia.

“He seems like he’ll do whatever the coaches asked him to do, because he was a quarterback, then he was a tight end. He played some defensive line,” Ferrante said. “And we really didn’t have to do a lot to convince him to stay local … Once we extended the offer, it really didn’t take a long time for him to tell us he was coming.”

The Wildcats traditionally focus their recruiting from New England down to northern Virginia, and this recruiting class was no different. The 11 players come from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“We really got guys in our main, targeted area,” Ferrante said.

Villanova’s biggest focus was on the defensive line. Villanova signed Capri Martin from Bridgeport, CT, Nigel McSween from Newark, NJ, and Ivan Murray from Paulsboro.

The Wildcats also bulked up their protection, signing Kyle Fay, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman from Cranford, NJ, and Chris McCullers, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior lineman from Purcellville, VA.

“This year, unlike last year, we were pretty heavy in the trenches,” Ferrante said. Ferrante added that the Wildcats may look to add more linemen between now and February.

Villanova had few scholarships to offer on skill positions, with the bulk of its 2022 contributors returning in 2023.

However, the Wildcats did bring in two new running backs, signing Isaiah Ragland out of Clifton, VA, and Ja’Briel Mace from Somers Point. Ragland holds Centreville High School’s all-time records for rushing yards, with 5,197, and touchdowns, with 68. Mace, who also held offers from Rutgers and Temple, was named the 2022 South Jersey Player of the Year.

Wide receiver Kenyon Miles joins a wideout room returning Jaaron Hayek, the CAA’s top receiver, and All-CAA second-team member Rayjoun Pringle. Miles, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver from Huntington Station, NY, was part of a St. Anthony’s team that won a New York state title.

Corner Zahmir Dawud and linebacker Jason Hall complete the early signees for the ‘Cats. Hall’s athleticism has Villanova excited, while Dawud is versatile enough to play several defensive positions.

Ferrante noted that the Wildcats aren’t done yet. His team will likely add several more high school seniors over the next months, as well as a couple of graduates from the transfer portal.

However, he’s looking forward to seeing what the early signees can do.

“We’re excited about all of them, to be honest,” Ferrante said. “But when they come here, they’re gonna have to go out there and earn it on the field.”

List of signees:

TE Nolan Clayton, 6-5/230, King of Prussia

CB Zahmir Dawud, 6-0/175, North Brunswick, NJ

OT Kyle Fay, 6-6/285, Cranford, NJ

LB Jason Hall, 6-2/215, Fall River, MA

OL Chris McCullers, 6-4/285, Purcellville, VA

RB Ja’Briel Mace, 5-10/175, Somers Point

Capri Martin, 6-2/260 DE, Bridgeport, CT

DE Nigel McSween, 6-4/240, Newark, NJ

WR Kenyon Miles, 6-2/175, Huntington Station, NY

DE Ivan Murray, 6-2/265, Paulsboro

RB Isaiah Ragland, 5-9/195 RB, Clifton, VA