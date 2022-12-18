UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sunday’s matchup with No. 14 Iowa State provided an opportunity for No. 25 Villanova to pick up its second win against a ranked opponent. But the Cyclones came out hot, putting the Wildcats away early as they cruised to a 74-62 victory in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

Stat leaders

Senior forward Maddy Siegrist finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks to lead Villanova (9-3). This marks the senior’s fifth double-double this season and 41st of her career.

“I always tell her, ‘Sky’s the limit’,” Villanova head coach Denise Dillon said of Siegrist’s performance. “Her drive, her work ethic, and her commitment shows, and she gets results because of it.”

Sophomore Lucy Olsen added 14 points and three rebounds.

Ashley Joens finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa State (8-2), while Emily Ryan chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Stephanie Soares added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

What we saw

Villanova struggled in the same ways it did in its 67-46 loss to Creighton two weeks ago. The Wildcats were unable to find an offensive rhythm outside of Siegrist, and even she was limited in clean looks at the basket.

The Cyclones even seemed to have the same defensive strategy the Bluejays used Dec. 2. Iowa State came out denying Maddie Burke, who shoots 45.6% from deep, pressuring Olsen, who leads the team in assists, and sending two defenders at Siegrist, the Wildcats’ leading scorer.

“As a coach, I just feel like I need to do a better job having them prepared for what they’re going to face in a game like this,” Dillon said. “We had a week to practice against tendencies [...] but I think just doing a better job of mental preparation.”

The Cyclones shot 42.9% from the field in the first half, including 60% from deep, while holding Villanova to 30.3% and 33% in the respective categories.

The Wildcats found more of a rhythm in the second half and significantly upped the defensive intensity, but it was just not enough to dig themselves out of the first-half hole.

Another significant difference was the scoring balance among each roster. Iowa State had five players in double figures, while Olsen and Siegrist were the only Wildcats to reach double-digits.

Game-changing play

After a three-pointer from Olsen cut the Iowa State lead to nine with 7:29 to play in the second quarter, the Cyclones responded with a 16-6 run to end the first half with a 42-23 lead.

Up next

Following the loss, Villanova returns home to face La Salle in its last Big 5 matchup on Wednesday (11:30 a.m., FloSports). The Wildcats are 3-0 in Big 5 contests, and a win against the Explorers (8-5) would clinch the 2022-23 title.

“I think we’ll be ready,” Siegrist said. “We take from this game today, it stings today, but tomorrow we get to move on.”

