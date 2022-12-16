Things haven’t exactly gone as planned for Christina Dalce.

The Villanova sophomore forward has had her fair share of obstacles throughout her time on the Main Line. From mono and COVID-19 to surgeries on her tonsils and knee, Dalce’s health stood in the way of success during her freshman campaign.

“I was never able to master what I did last year just because of so many stoppages because of health and injuries,” Dalce said. “So now I’m just trying to do the best I can.”

Throughout the recruiting process, the Edison, N.J., native was not convinced that Villanova was the place for her. It wasn’t until Dalce’s mother encouraged her to reach back out to associate head coach Joe Mullaney, that the Rutgers Prep alumna reconsidered.

“I just find it so funny because, honestly, I’m really here because of my mom,” Dalce said. If she wasn’t really forcing it, I would not be here.”

One of Dalce’s primary concerns about Villanova was the diversity, or the lack thereof.

After Raven James graduated in 2021, Dalce did not want to be the only Black player on the roster, especially at a predominantly white university like Villanova, where more than 70% of the undergraduate population is white. From past experiences, Dalce knew what that would feel like.

“At my first high school, there were like 15 minorities,” Dalce said. “The number did increase, but it was tough. I just felt like if I go to Nova, I’m back at square one all over again.”

But once fellow sophomore Zanai Jones committed, she felt significantly more comfortable.

“When Z [Jones] committed, I felt if Z’s gonna do it, then I can do it too,” Dalce said. “On top of that, I knew Z, so if anything were to go down, I would always have somebody to talk to.”

Dalce and Jones went to Villanova’s elite camp together in eighth grade and played on the same AAU team. And while Dalce’s mother may have initiated the Villanova conversation, Jones’ commitment helped seal the deal.

“[Jones] was definitely a big factor for me coming here, for sure,” Dalce said. “We both initially said that we weren’t coming here, and then she ended up coming. So it was definitely kind of destiny. And we’re bound to be here.”

Now in her second year, Dalce has earned herself a spot in the starting lineup, and has been a key contributor to the team’s 9-2 start, averaging 7.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, highlighted by a 13 point, 17-rebound performance in the season opener.

“This is a fresh season for me,” Dalce said. “I have a rhythm, but I’m still kind of finding it. There is room to grow.”

While Dalce saw the floor in short spurts last year, mostly in garbage time, she knows she will be tested against the best of the Big East as the Wildcats head into the heart of conference play.

“When I played last year, it was against the other team’s bench,” Dalce said. “Now it’s ‘Oh my goodness’ I’m officially going against Aaliyah Edwards for the first time and Aneesah Morrow for the first time. I feel like I need to brace myself.”

While Dalce may be feeling some nerves, head coach Denise Dillon only had positive things to say this season.

“Chris has stepped up to the challenge,” Dillon said following the team’s 82-59 win over St. Joe’s last week. “She’s getting more comfortable in her role.”

Dalce is her own worst critic, but her teammates and coaches have shown unconditional support through each challenge.

“Because I’m hard on myself, they do everything they can to encourage me,” Dalce said. “They helped me a lot to get where I am today.”