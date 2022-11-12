While Villanova knew it faced a tough task traveling to No. 8 William and Mary, the Wildcats didn’t anticipate just how long Saturday afternoon was going to be.

The Tribe crushed Villanova, 45-12, on the heels of 582 total yards of offense, including 371 on the ground.

What we saw

Villanova’s (5-5, 3-4 CAA) early season success on offense came largely as a result of big plays.

On Saturday, William and Mary (9-1, 6-1) gave the Wildcats a taste of their own medicine, with 11 rushes for 10 or more yards and an 87-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.

Villanova was held out of the end zone for the first 55 minutes of the game. The Wildcats had a chance to score early in the fourth quarter with 1st-and-goal from the Tribe’s 6-yard line, but quarterback Connor Watkins fumbled after catching a lateral from running back Eli Smith.

The Wildcats finally snapped an over two-hour touchdown drought late in the fourth quarter, when Watkins found freshman receiver Daniel Lopes for a 39-yard touchdown reception with 4:23 to play. Watkins finished the day going 17-of-29 for 206 yards and the lone TD, which was Villanova’s first since playing Hampton two weeks ago.

Breakthrough play

William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson broke several tackles for a 55-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, putting the Tribe up 21-3. Wilson, who had eight carries for 95 yards and the TD, also completed 12-of-15 passes for 211 yards and three scores.

Standout performance

Villanova receiver Dez Boykin was the lone bright spot on offense, catching six passes for 110 yards. Boykin stepped up with leading receiver Jaaron Hayek missing his second consecutive game with an injury. Lopes’ touchdown was just his second catch as a Wildcat. Lopes was targeted four times, with two catches for 42 yards.

Up next

Villanova wraps up its regular season against No. 15 Delaware (7-2, 4-2 CAA) at home in the annual Battle of the Blue game next Saturday (1 p.m., FloSports).