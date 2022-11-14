There has been only one week of college basketball, and at Villanova, things are already shifting. Following a 68-64 loss at Temple on Friday, the Villanova men have fallen out of the Associated Press’ top 25 poll for the first time since February 2019.

But for the women’s team, things are looking up. After opening the season with two road wins, the women have entered the rankings, sitting at No. 24 in this week’s AP poll.

This is the first time the Wildcats have been ranked since Jan. 1, 2018, when they were ranked No. 25, and the highest since 2003 when they reached No. 11. There were weeks near the end of last season when Villanova was in the ranking conversation, even receiving some votes, but it could never quite break into the top 25.

Led by reigning Big East player of the year Maddy Siegrist, the Wildcats entered the season with high expectations. Their first two wins, including over previously No. 24 ranked Princeton on Friday, were enough for Villanova to finally break through.

After posting back-to-back double-doubles, including a 32-point, 13-rebound effort against Princeton, and averaging 26.5 points and 13 rebounds over the two games, Siegrist was named the Big East’s player of the week on Monday.

The No. 24 Wildcats will face two Big 5 opponents this week in Penn and Temple. Villanova travels to the Palestra on Thursday to face the Quakers (7 p.m., ESPN+) before facing the Owls at the Liacouras Center on Sunday (5 p.m., ESPN+).

