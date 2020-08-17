Many of the series also have intriguing storylines. Many eyes will be on the 76ers-Celtics games and how the Sixers adjust without Ben Simmons. Young phenom Luka Doncic is making his introduction to the playoffs against one of the best tandems of perimeter defenders in the NBA. Chris Paul and James Harden will battle after two seasons as teammates. And Damian Lillard and the hot Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the top-seeded Lakers.