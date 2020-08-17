The Washington NFL football is hiring Jason Wright as its team president, making him the first Black person to fill the role in NFL history. At 38, he’s also the youngest team president in the NFL.
Wright, a former running back, is the fourth ex-NFL player to become a team president. He will exclusively handle everything business-related, while head coach Ron Rivera tackles football. Wright replaces Bruce Allen, who was fired in December.
“For me, it’s an opportunity to bring together my two worlds in a really unique way at a really unique time,” Wright said. “The fact that I happen to be Black and the most qualified person for this is a boost.”
Wright’s body of work makes make him uniquely qualified. He worked at a global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, where he quickly ascended to being named partner in the Operations Practice. He also led the Black Economic Institute at McKinsey and helped put together their anti-racism and inclusion strategy.
“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason,” Washington owner Dan Synder said in a statement. ”His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league.”
It’s been a tough year for Washington. Between the front office changes, removing its mascot, sexual assault allegations within the organization and a plea for Snyder to step down, there hasn’t been much of an offseason in Washington D.C.
This decision should add creativity and a different outlook for the Washington front office. Also, how Wright performs in the role could lead to more Black people and former players entering the business side.
At his introductory press conference in January, Rivera made it his mission to make the Washington organization more diverse and inclusive. So far, he’s been a man of his word, and it looks like the Washington football team is entering a new era.
Questions have swirled about what Justin Fields will do next, but it doesn’t look like the Ohio State quarterback is ready to leave the Big Ten just yet.
Fields put together a petition Sunday morning that has garnered more than 200,000 signatures.
“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season,” the petition said. “Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.”
Fields has one of the largest platforms of Big Ten players. He has almost 147,000 Twitter followers, which is the most of current Big Ten players. He’s using that platform in hopes of the Big Ten reversing its decision.
While it will create more pressure, it’s unlikely that Fields’ petition will lead to change. Big Ten and Pac 12 players were some of the most vocal during the #WeWantToPlay call to action by collegiate players. Those two conferences still proceeded to cancel their fall seasons.
If there’s a Big Ten player who can get the attention of decision-makers, it’s Fields. He is a preseason Heisman candidate who is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Big Ten has yet to issue an official response to the petition.
As the saying goes, better late than never. This season’s NBA playoff got a late start, but the games could be better than ever.
This year’s games are all played on a neutral court, meaning there is no home-court advantage. As T.J. Warren and the bubble Suns have shown, you can expect the unexpected in these environments. Players and teams who have underachieved most of the season could be tailor-made for this format.
There’s a reason March Madness has so much chaos. The one-game elimination is exciting, but games are played on neutral courts. The NBA’s “seeding games” had March Madness-like upsets, and the playoffs could possibly offer that, too.
The NBA has to prepare for next season as well, so there will only be one day off in between games. For at least the next eight days, NBA fans will have four playoff games to watch per day.
Many of the series also have intriguing storylines. Many eyes will be on the 76ers-Celtics games and how the Sixers adjust without Ben Simmons. Young phenom Luka Doncic is making his introduction to the playoffs against one of the best tandems of perimeter defenders in the NBA. Chris Paul and James Harden will battle after two seasons as teammates. And Damian Lillard and the hot Trail Blazers take on LeBron James and the top-seeded Lakers.
Sit back in your comfortable seat and enjoy the show. For better or worse, this postseason will be different from anyone we’ve ever seen, and the results may be more surprising.
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel returns to Showtime Tuesday and will highlight former Pro Bowl cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha. The former Raiders, Eagles and 49ers corner has transitioned into an actor in his post NFL-career.
Gumbel sat down with Asomugha to discuss his growing career as an actor and his NFL career.
Asomugha was a two-time All-Pro cornerback with the Raiders, where he played from 2003-10. His final All-Pro season in Oakland led to a five-year, $60 million deal with the Eagles.
At the time, Asomugha was considered one of the best free agents available and one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He underwhelmed with the Eagles and was released after two seasons.
His NFL career never recovered, but Asomugha has turned himself into a quality actor.
The interview will premier Tuesday on Showtime at 11 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max.