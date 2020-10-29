Tony La Russa is one of the greatest managers of all-time. He has the third-most wins, and now he’ll have a chance to move up on that list. The White Sox are hiring La Russa as their next manager.
Don’t be confused. You read that right.
At 76, La Russa is making his return to where it all started. He managed his first eight seasons in Chicago from 1979-1986. He also managed the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals in his 33-year career that includes six pennants and three World Series titles.
La Russa could be the guy that gets the White Sox to the next level. They finished second in the ultra-competitive AL Central this season and were eliminated 2-1 by the A’s in the wild-card series.
The elephant in the room is La Russa’s age. He last managed in 2011, when the Cardinals won the World Series. He announced his retirement three days after the game, citing that he was “ready to do something different.”
The urge to manage is back, but is this the right fit? Apparently, everyone in the White Sox organization isn’t convinced. ESPN reported that owner Jerry Reinsdorf’s decision has “ruffled feathers” within the organization.
Baseball has changed since the last time La Russa managed, and the added flash to the game is one reason why. Bat flips and player celebrations have been a critical part of the game’s evolution, and the White Sox are one of the best examples of that.
Players like Tim Anderson and Luis Robert represent where the game is going. They were two of six everyday players in the White Sox starting lineup last season aged 27 or younger. La Russa’s challenge will be adapting and relating to players who were mostly in grade school when he last managed.
In 2008, Cubs outfielder and former Cardinal Jim Edmonds did a celebratory bat flip in front of La Russa and the bench, and La Russa handled it well by saying, “It’s just the way the game is today.”
The White Sox are one of the most talented teams in the American League, and La Russia’s track record is elite. If both sides can adapt, the White Sox could make a run, but there’s no denying that hiring an older manager for a young team is risky.
One New York Giants offensive lineman tested for COVID-19, and now all but four linemen are quarantining.
This is similar to last week when the Raiders' entire starting offensive line quarantined after Trent Brown’s positive test. In that case, each starting lineman except for Brown returned before the game.
If all goes well, the quarantined linemen for the Giants should be back, too. They’ll need them all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the league’s best front sevens up next on the schedule.
The Buccaneers also faced the Raiders after their linemen quarantined last week. Tampa Bay took advantage with a 45-20 victory and sacked Derek Carr three times.
The Giants will be playing Monday night, so they do have an extra day. If all goes well through the contact tracing, each of the linemen who didn’t test positive will return.
Jack Nicklaus announced on Wednesday night that he is endorsing President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
“If we want to confine to have the opportunity to pursue the American dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another four years,” Nicklaus said. “I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”
Nicklaus' 18 majors in golf are the most all-time, and he’s been one of the most recognizable sports figures for decades.
After Nicklaus posted his letter, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler seconded his message by posting on his Instagram story, “Sign me up.”
