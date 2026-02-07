Sunday Olympics TV schedule: Lindsey Vonn’s return, curling, and speed skating

Lindsey Vonn’s comeback story continues Sunday, where the 2010 gold medalist will hit the slopes in the women’s downhill skiing event, her first competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Women’s alpine skiing is scheduled to begin at 5:30 a.m. Philly time on USA Network, but will re-air on NBC around 9:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Vonn, 41, underwent a partial knee replacement in April 2024, which rekindled hope of an Olympic return after retiring in 2019. She suffered another setback last month, when she ruptured her ACL skiing at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland.

Skiing on one good knee didn’t seem to slow her down much Friday, where she successfully completed a 100-second training run without any issues ... and posting the third-best time.

In other Olympic action, U.S. mixed doubles curlers Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin will take on Estonia at 8:35 p.m. on USA Network. They’ll also face Sweden at 1:05 p.m., which will stream exclusively on Peacock (CNBC will re-air the match at 9 p.m.)

There’s also speed skating, with American Casey Dawson expected to compete in the men’s 5,000 meter beginning at 10 a.m. on NBC. Dawson is coming off a World Cup win in Calgary, but he’ll face stiff competition in Norway’s Sander Eitrem, who set a new world record at the Speed Skating World Cup in Inzell, Germany, becoming the first skater to finish the 5,000 meter in under six minutes (5:58.52).

Other competitions to watch Sunday include the men’s skiathlon at 6:45 a.m. on USA Network and NBC, the biathlon mixed relay at 8:45 a.m. on NBC, and the final run of the men’s luge at noon on USA Network.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference from Italy and here. The traditional prime time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Sunday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

7 a.m.: Cross-country skiing — men’s 10 kilometer skiathlon 7:30 a.m.: Snowboarding — men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom, finals 8:45 a.m.: Biathlon — mixed 4x6 relay 9:20 a.m.: Alpine skiing — women’s downhill 10:15 a.m.: Speed skating — men’s 5,000 meter 10:45 p.m.: Primetime Olympics coverage

USA Network