Monday’s Olympic TV schedule: U.S. vs. Sweden women’s hockey and more

U.S. women’s hockey highlights Day 11 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, with dominant Team USA facing Sweden in the semifinals.

How dominant? In five games, the U.S. women’s team is undefeated, has outscored its opponents 26-1, and blanked Italy, 6-0, in the quarterfinals. Hilary Knight could also set a new Team USA points record on Monday — she’s tied with former teammate Jenny Potter with 32 career Olympic points (11 goals, 21 assists).

U.S. vs. Sweden is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. Philadelphia time, live on NBC. It will be followed by Canada vs. Switzerland in the second semifinal, which is scheduled to get underway at 3:10 p.m.

The two winners will face off in the gold medal game on Thursday at 1:10 p.m., while the two losers will play for bronze Thursday at 8:40 a.m.

The U.S. and Canada have faced off in the women’s ice hockey gold medal game in six of the seven Olympics featuring the sport. Team USA has won twice — 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and 1998 in Nagano, Japan. Sweden sneaked in and won silver in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

In other Olympics action Monday:

Three U.S. bobsledders — Elana Meyers Taylor, Kaysha Love, and defending gold medalist Kaillie Humphries — could be racing for gold in the women’s monobob. The third run begins at 1 p.m., while the final run will start at 3:30 p.m., both set to air live on NBC. Freestyle skier Eileen Gu, a San Francisco native who competes for China (her mother’s native country) will defend her 2022 gold medal in the women’s big air live at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. She won the silver medal in the slopestyle competition. U.S. speedskater Kristen Santos-Griswold will challenge two-time Olympic medalist Courtney Sarault of Canada in the women’s short track 1,000 meters, live at 5 a.m. on USA Network and running again at 10 a.m. on NBC.

Monday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

10 a.m.: Speedskating — Women’s short track 1,000-meter final (tape-delayed) 10:40 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey — U.S. vs. Sweden, semifinal 1 p.m.: Bobsled — Women’s monobob third run 1:30 p.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s big air final 2:45 p.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s slalom, first and final runs 3:30 p.m.: Bobsled — Women’s monobob final run 4 p.m.: Figure skating — Pairs free skate 8 p.m.: Prime-time highlights including freestyle skiing, figure skating, and more. 11:35 p.m.: Late night highlights including Alpine skiing, bobsled, and more.

USA Network

5 a.m.: Speedskating — Women’s short track 1,000-meter preliminaries and final, men’s short track relay semifinal, and men’s 500-meter short track qualifying 7:30 a.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s slalom final 8:45 a.m.: Bobsled — Two-man, second run 2 p.m.: Figure skating — Pairs free skate 3:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey — Canada vs. Switzerland, semifinal

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.