Thursday’s Olympic TV schedule: U.S. men’s hockey, Chloe Kim bids for a three-peat, and more

NHL players are playing in the Winter Olympics for the first time in 12 years, going back to the 2014 Sochi Games. The United States will open Group C play at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday against Latvia. Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia time (USA Network).

Because of that 12-year gap, forced by scheduling issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of NHL All-Stars will be making their Olympic debuts for Team USA. Among them are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), and Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights).

After Latvia, the U.S. will face Denmark and Germany in Group C games. Out of 12 teams, the top four (three group winners and the best second-place team) will advance to the quarterfinals. Then eight teams will face off in qualification games to fill the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

Here’s the full U.S. men’s hockey schedule:

Thursday: Latvia vs. U.S., 3:10 p.m. Saturday: U.S. vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. Sunday: U.S. vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. Tuesday: Qualification playoff (if necessary) Wednesday: Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 20: Semifinals Saturday, Feb. 21: Bronze medal game Sunday, Feb. 22: Gold medal game

Three Flyers players are competing in the Olympics for other countries — Travis Sanheim (Canada), Rasmus Ristolainen (Finland), and Dan Vladar (Czechia).

Princeton grad Chloe Kim goes for Olympic three-peat

U.S. snowboarder and Princeton grad Chloe Kim is hoping to join elite Olympic company Thursday, going for her third straight gold medal in the halfpipe competition.

The halfpipe finals begin at 1:30 p.m. and will air live on NBC.

Kim is looking to become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals, a feat she would accomplish while still recovering from a torn labrum in her shoulder she suffered last month.

It didn’t slow her down during the qualifiers, when she was the only snowboarder out of two dozen to post a score higher than 90 (out of 100).

“Honestly, I’m just happy to be here because for a little bit a couple months ago, it wasn’t looking too certain,” Kim said after Wednesday’s qualifier.

She will be joined in the halfpipe final by American teammates Maddie Mastro and Bea Kim.

Other Olympics events to catch Thursday

Speedskating: Julie Letai and Kristen Santos-Griswold will attempt to become the first Americans to win gold in the 500-meter short track since 2010. The event will air live on NBC beginning at 2:15 p.m. Cross-country skiing: Three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins, who bruised her ribs during a crash in the biathlon on Saturday, will compete in the 10-kilometer race live at 7 a.m. on USA Network. Other gold medal events: Women’s super-G (5:30 a.m.), men’s moguls (6:15 a.m.), women’s speedskating, 5,000 meters (10:30 a.m.), luge team relay (12:30 p.m.), men’s short-track speedskating (3:43 p.m.)

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Thursday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

Noon: Freestyle skiing — Men’s moguls final (tape-delayed) 12:30 p.m.: Luge — Team relay 1:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — Women’s halfpipe final 2:15 p.m.: Speedskating — Men’s 1,000 meter short track, women’s 500 meter short track 4 p.m.: Cross-country skiing — Women’s 10-kilometer freestyle, interval start (tape-delayed) 8 p.m.: Prime time in Milan, with replays including luge, Alpine skiing, and snowboarding 11:35 p.m.: Late show replays including freestyle skiing and snowboarding

USA Network