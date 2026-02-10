Tuesday’s Olympic TV schedule: U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey and more

The undefeated U.S. women’s hockey team, led by Hilary Knight, will take on rival Canada on Tuesday in its final preliminary game of the Milan Cortina Olympics. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia time on USA Network.

The U.S. women’s team has faced Canada in the gold medal game in six of the seven Olympics that featured women’s hockey, with Team USA winning twice — 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and 1998 in Nagano, Japan. So there’s a good chance this will be a preview of things to come at Milan Cortina.

Team USA is a perfect 3-0 in Group A play after defeating Switzerland on Monday, which followed wins against Czechia and Finland. Tuesday’s game against Canada will decide the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals, which take place Friday.

And if you’re wondering, the U.S. men’s hockey team will play its first game Thursday against Latvia, followed by Denmark on Saturday and Germany on Sunday.

In other Tuesday action:

The U.S. will be competing for a gold medal in curling, with mixed doubles duo Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse taking on siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wranå of Sweden. The final is scheduled to begin at noon on USA Network, and win or lose, it will be the Americans’ first medal in mixed doubles curling since its debut in 2018. Mikaela Shiffrin, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest Alpine skier of all time, is expected to make her Milan Cortina debut in the team combined slalom. The event begins at 8 a.m. on USA Network. Team USA freestyle skier Alex Hall will be going for his second straight gold medal in the men’s slopestyle final at 6:30 a.m. on USA Network, with a rebroadcast on NBC at noon. Konnor Ralph and Mac Forehand will also represent the U.S. in the event. U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin will make his individual debut in the Games in the men’s short program, which will start at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network before moving to NBC.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference from Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Tuesday’s Olympic TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC’s broadcasts, whether they’re live or not.

NBC

11 a.m.: Luge — women’s singles noon: Freestyle skiing — men’s slopestyle final (tape-delayed) 1:15 p.m.: Cross-country skiing — women’s and men’s spring classic final (taped delayed) 1:45 p.m.: Figure skating — men’s short program 8 p.m.: Prime time in Milan, with replays including Alpine skiing and figure skating 11:35 p.m.: Late show replays including freestyle skiing and luge

USA Network