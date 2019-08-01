More than a week after undergoing emergency surgery, Philly radio icon and longtime WIP host Big Daddy Graham remains in intensive care and paralyzed from the waist down.
“Sad to say, but no progress,” Graham told the Inquirer via text message. “They have been wanting to move me out of ICU and into [Magee Rehabilitation Hospital], but I’m not ready.”
Graham, 66, underwent surgery On Tuesday, July 23 after checking into the hospital the previous Sunday due to issues with his spinal cord. According to Graham, the surgery was successful, but the trauma he endured has left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors have told him there is hope he will be able to walk again, but the comedian and sports talker faces a long road to recovery.
Despite that, Graham has remained upbeat and in a joking mood, both in the hospital and on Twitter, where he’s taken the time to crack jokes about his condition when he’s had the strength to pick up his phone.
“Trust me, this is the first text that I’ve ever sent out to a writer where I am not plugging a show,” Graham joked.
WIP will continue to use an assortment of fill-in hosts to cover Graham’s overnight radio show, and the comedian has canceled all his August appearances, including a Two Funny Philly Guys show in Sea Isle City, N.J. on Friday alongside longtime friend and stage partner Joe Conklin. Stepping in for Graham at his own insistence will be comic Jay Black.
“He’s going to be okay. He’s just got a big struggle ahead of him, and he needs our support,” WIP Morning Show host Angelo Cataldi, whose friendship with Graham goes back over 20 years, told listeners Thursday morning.
Graham joined WIP back in 1997, where he has largely spent the past two decades as the station’s overnight host and became known for the wild stunts he would perform during Wing Bowl. Graham was also a co-host of The Sports Attack alongside Scott Graham and Neil Hartman in the mid-1990s on 1210 AM, which at the time broadcast a largely-syndicated all-sports format as WGMP The Game.
But Graham is also a well-known comedian, a recording artist, and an author, most recently co-writing a revised edition of The Great Book of Philadelphia Sports Lists with fellow WIP host Glen Macnow.
Graham has battled through a number of health problems in recent years — major back surgery, throat cancer, a staph infection, and a 2016 episode in which he was hospitalized after hiccuping for 41 hours straight.
"To quote Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘I’ll be back,’ " Graham said.