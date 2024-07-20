Arike Ogunbowale sets scoring record as WNBA All-Stars capture win over Team USA

USA women’s basketball was put to the test ahead of the Olympics as they faced Team WNBA in the All-Star Game Saturday in Phoenix, and after a fourth-quarter rally, the All-Star team put away a 117-109 victory.

Dallas Wings point guard Arike Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star, had an iconic performance, leading all scorers with 34 points. She set the scoring record, previously held by Jewell Loyd (31 points) last year, and was named the game’s MVP.

The last time the 27-year-old earned MVP at the All-Star Game was in 2021, when Team USA matched up against All-Star members ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Other highlights included rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who were rivals in college, making a statement on the court, and Briana Stewart leading Team USA with 31 points.

Team WNBA powers second-half win

It was a tough matchup for both teams, which made it that much better. Heading into halftime, Team USA led 54-52. But Team WNBA started to find their footing in the second half and never looked back as the points started to pour in.

Team USA dropped to a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, their largest of the game. Despite clawing back with Stewart, A’ja Wilson (22 points), and Diana Taurasi (14) contributing double figures, it wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead.

Ogunbowale heats up

Ogunbowale went scoreless in the first half then dominated the floor with 21 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.

The 5-foot-8 guard, who’s averaging 22.3 points, made 8 of 13 attempts from deep, where she was the most in control — Team USA couldn’t stop her. She scored the most three-pointers of the game while also adding six assists and three rebounds.

Clark and Reese dominate in first All-Star Game

Clark, who averages 17.1 points and leads the WNBA in assists (8.2) with the Indiana Fever, got off to a slow start. She went 0-for-7 from three-point range, but she dominated in assists. Clark had six at halftime.

The 22-year-old former Iowa standout flirted with setting the all-time assists record, which is held by Sue Bird (11 assists). In her first All-Star game, Clark finished with 10 assists and 4 points.

Speaking of stellar rookie performances, Reese of the Chicago Sky had a double double — 12 points and 11 rebounds, the first in the All-Star game since 1999.

Celebrity appearances

The stars were out Saturday night. Bird and her wife, former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, were courtside with actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza, who reportedly tore her ACL while playing a game of knockout at the new Mercury facility.

Others included Vanessa Bryant with her daughters — Clark was repping the Kobe 6 sneakers during her debut — as well as actor Jason Sudeikis, and UConn star Paige Bueckers.