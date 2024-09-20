Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, and the Top 10 tunnel outfits of the WNBA season

The WNBA has become a focal point in fashion. With the recent boost in popularity — largely because of the arrival of stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese — the women are making the arena tunnel their runway.

Fashion in the NBA has long been part of the league’s identity, with famous looks such as LeBron James’ oversized draft-day suit, J.R. Smith’s Supreme shooting sleeve, Allen Iverson’s vintage jerseys, Tim Duncan’s jean shorts, and even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the Met Gala. Now, it’s the WNBA’s turn to take over.

With the end of the regular season here and playoffs looming, these are the top 10 tunnel looks from the 2024 WNBA season:

10. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Stewart is the WNBA’s version of Russell Westbrook in terms of fashion. Her overall style can be defined as comfy yet presentable. Some of her clothing choices include colorful statement pieces, color-block panels, and a good combination of baggy and fitted clothes.

This matching set is one of our favorite “Stewie” looks of the season, and she happens to be rocking Westbrook’s clothing brand Honor the Gift. Can we just take a moment to appreciate the matching orange-tinted glasses with the orange lining on the top and shorts? It’s such a simple look, but it’s so clean and effective.

9. Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

Jackson channeled her inner Lara Croft with this fit. The straps really elevated the look — with one arm covered in a leather sleeve — and she complemented it with the denim miniskirt and the knee-high chunky boots.

Jackson typically brings a lot of glam looks to the WNBA. If you look on her Instagram, you’ll see that a majority of her tunnel looks include miniskirts and knee-high boots. She’s bringing “courtside baddie” to the tunnels.

8. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Wilson has been the league’s most dominant player for a while. And the two-time WNBA champ and two-time MVP’s style has evolved so much — from wearing jersey dresses her rookie season to a now more polished look.

It’s fitting to have this ’fit at No. 8 because she ate this look up. Wilson went all-out for ring night in Week 1, with this cropped blazer and pops of red. However, I wouldn’t be mad if she swapped the retro glasses for a thinner frame.

7. Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas Aces

Hayes doesn’t need to rely on trends or designer brands to make her style stand out. She has a different aesthetic from most players — but her best look of the season came out of Week 5.

The best part is its complexity. The different patterns, the textures, and the Earth tones really make this visually interesting. If you look closely, Hayes’ shorts are designed to look like a map.

She paired the statement shorts with a brown leather vest and pops of orange in her tie, glasses frames, and her sneakers. This gave more even more depth to an outfit that already had a lot going for it.

6. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Clark is already a WNBA superstar — she was the first rookie to record a triple-double and set the single-season rookie assists record (329). She also already is looking great on the court and in the tunnels.

One of the best tunnel looks from Clark is this denim head-to-toe Prada set. She didn’t overaccessorize here. She let the denim stay the focus and kept it simple with a matching black Prada bag.

Clark has become a clear favorite for for that fashion house. This was just one of many looks from the Italian brand this season after it dressed her for the WNBA draft — the first time Prada did so for a player in the WNBA or NBA.

5. Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Plum is the true definition of aura. In Week 1, “Plum Dog” went all-out for the Aces’ ring night and rocked an all-leather Alexander Wang set. The choice of wearing no shirt under the sleeveless vest was bold, but it worked. The silver accessories she chose were great, but let’s be honest, the main focus of this ’fit was the abs.

The two-time champ and two-time Olympic gold medalist also is an underwear model for Skims when she’s not on the court.

4. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Reese’s Week 6 look — paying homage to Chicago sports legend Michael Jordan — is the perfect mix of sporty and chic. Her style typically is more on the chic side, but the “Bayou Barbie” ditched the heels here and went for the knee-high boots. Not to mention, the pleated skirt is just perfection.

Fashion plays a big part in Reese’s career. She declared for the WNBA draft using an edition of Vogue — one of the most influential fashion magazines. She also attended the Met Gala and rocked a mint green dress that will live rent-free in many minds.

3. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

Brink’s outfits continually break the internet. The WNBA rookie brings a polished-yet-effortless approach with her fashion choices. She’s here to make a statement, and this outfit in particular really shows the classy side of her style mixed with more current trends — pleated skirts. She fits perfectly in with the hotbed of fashion in Los Angeles.

While her season was cut short by a torn ACL, Brink is still busy building her brand. She signed a New Balance endorsement deal, is a Skims model, and has 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

2. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm

When you think of fashion in the WNBA, Diggins-Smith needs to be among the first names that comes to mind. Similar to teammate Nika Mühl, Diggins-Smith is someone you want to follow for fashion inspiration.

Pairing her iconic Kobe Bryant Headgear Classic McDonald’s All American jacket with white shorts was an eye-catching tunnel look. The casual look was styled with some Puma trainers and black sunglasses. She took simple pieces and made them look immaculate together.

1. Nika Muhl, Seattle Storm

Nika, Nika, Nika. We would love to have every single one of Mühl’s outfits on this list, but unfortunately there are only 10 spots. Mühl definitely deserves this season’s title of the WNBA’s Best Dressed Rookie.

When choosing her best outfit to add to the list, it came down to how each individual piece worked with one another. And yes, there is another pleated skirt on the list. But pairing this with the Hard Rock Cafe leather vest, leather boots, and oversized leather bag was perfect. And the silver glasses as a finishing touch really brought out more of the skirt.

Her honorable mention outfit definitely would be her look from Week 1. But Seattle clearly is doing something right in the fashion world because two of their players sit atop our list of the best ’fits of the season.