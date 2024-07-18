DraftKings becomes the official betting partner of the WNBA

Three years after becoming the official betting partner of the NBA, DraftKings has entered an agreement with the WNBA.

On Thursday, the betting operator announced a joint partnership with the WNBA to become its second sports betting sponsor and daily fantasy partner. As part of the collaboration, DraftKings will receive rights to the league and have access to marketing opportunities, including WNBA All-Star weekend that culminates Saturday with the All-Star Game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

» READ MORE: Fans can bet on NBA games directly through its League Pass streaming via new technology

“The WNBA has seen tremendous growth, which continues to be a bright spot in the sports world. We are proud to support the league in its efforts to continue expanding the game,” Matt Kalish, DraftKings’ North America president, said in a statement. “It is a priority for us to deliver the most engaging WNBA content to DraftKings’ platforms, and through our collaboration with the WNBA this season, we will be able to enhance the experience for millions of our customers and WNBA fans.”

In addition to using WNBA data feeds to provide an enhanced gaming experience, DraftKings will partner with the league to create WNBA Postseason Push, a new content platform that will feature highlights, social integration, and odds updates based on the WNBA standings over the final two weeks of the regular season. The regular season ends Sept. 19, and the playoffs begin Sept. 22.

“Having worked alongside both DraftKings and the WNBA, I am thrilled to see these innovative brands come together and further enhance excitement and visibility around women’s sports,” Lisa Leslie, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and DraftKings talent ambassador, said in a statement. “The WNBA is rapidly expanding its reach and DraftKings has an unmatched ability to further generate additional fan engagement. I am looking forward to seeing DraftKings elevate the WNBA’s fan experience in the midst of this record-breaking season.”

The WNBA also has a deal in place with FanDuel as its sports betting partner that began in 2022. Like their deals with the NBA, DraftKings and FanDuel will be co-partners with the WNBA.