WNBA institutes a coach’s challenge for the 2023 season

WNBA coaches now have the ability to challenge plays.

The league instituted a coach’s challenge for the upcoming season, among other rule changes, according to a news release Wednesday. Teams get one challenge per game, including overtime, regardless of whether the challenge is successful. Coaches can challenge a called foul on their own team, a called out-of-bounds violation, or a called goaltending or basket interference violation.

The challenge was instituted on a trial basis for this season, much like when the NBA instituted its challenge rule, which has been in place since 2019-20.

Officials now can only trigger a review of goaltending or basket interference in the last two minutes of regulation or overtime, and a coach’s challenge is now the only mechanism to review out-of-bounds plays.

To initiate a challenge, a coach must call a full timeout and visually and verbally indicate their intent to challenge a play to officials. If a team attempts to call a challenge but doesn’t have a timeout, it will be assessed a technical foul, and there will be no challenge. If a team attempts to challenge a play that cannot be reviewed, it will be charged a timeout but will retain its challenge.

The resumption of play rules were amended in accordance with the challenge rules, and the team that would have clearly gained possession at the time of the whistle will be awarded the ball. If that can’t be determined, it will be a jump ball.

Other rule changes include heightened penalties for “transition take fouls.” The main determining factor is “whether the defending player made a legitimate play on the ball.” If such a foul is called, the offensive team will be awarded one free throw (to be attempted by any player on the floor) and possession of the ball.

Also, players not on the court cannot remain standing or away from their bench for a “prolonged period.” Violations will be subject to a technical foul.

The WNBA season begins May 19.