WNBA to allow charter flights for the entire playoffs and more

Charter flights are now permitted in more cases by the WNBA.

The league announced Monday that it will permit teams to charter flights for the duration of the WNBA playoffs, beginning this season, for the Commissioner’s Cup championship game, and for “select regular season games where teams have back-to-back games on the schedule.”

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a Collingswood native, said in the release that the league “will look to do more in the future” as it continues to grow.

The announcement comes a few hours ahead of the WNBA’s 27th draft, one in which a pair of City 6 players — Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Drexel’s Keishana Washington — are up for selection. Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer who broke numerous school and conference records this season, has been projected to go as high as No. 3 overall. Washington, who was the nation’s third-leading scorer, could go in the draft’s later two rounds. The WNBA season begins May 19.

The league previously approved charter flights in certain instances, which last year included the Commissioner’s Cup championship game and WNBA Finals.

The strict rules around charter flights has caused controversy in recent years, notably when New York Liberty owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai repeatedly chartered planes for their team during the second half of the 2021 season and were hit with a league-record $500,000 fine, according to a 2022 story by Sports Illustrated.