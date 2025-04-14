The best fashion moments from the 2025 WNBA draft: Hailey Van Lith and Paige Bueckers shine on Orange Carpet

Last year’s WNBA draft gave us iconic looks such as Caitlin Clark’s white Prada skirt set, Angel Reese’s metallic Bronx and Banco silver dress, and Cameron Brink’s black and white Balmain gown. This year’s class hit the Orange Carpet with the same enthusiasm.

The soon-to-be-pro basketball stars arrived to The Shed at Hudson Yards for the 2025 WNBA draft. Here are some of the best looks from the night …

Paige Bueckers, UConn

We have to start the list with the national champion herself, Paige Bueckers of Connecticut. Bueckers can put on any fit and make it work and her tunnel looks are something fans should be very excited for this upcoming season. In an interview with Vogue, the UConn guard described her style as “a hybrid of masculine and feminine elements.” That was put on display on Monday.

Bueckers arrived in a purple custom oversized Coach three-piece set. She was spotted earlier in the day, walking along the streets in New York City. Once she was interviewed on the Orange Carpet, fans could see the subtle bedazzles in her suit.

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Hailey Van Lith turned heads with her draft day outfit. The Texas Christian star arrived in a sparkling black dress, black heels and a black purse in full glam. Van Lith has become one of the most popular figures in college basketball, starring in the latest digital issue of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

Kiki Iriafen, USC

The WNBA’s social media got it right when they said “gold is definitely her color.” Kiki Iriafen from Southern Cal arrived at the draft wearing a stunning golden dress with gold embellishments and a thigh high slit and a little extra shoulder detailing on one side. The USC forward accessorized with dangling earrings and matching gold heels.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Aneesah Morrow is already making big statements with her outfit at the draft. The LSU forward arrived in an all leather outfit, wearing a black corset, paired with a black high slit leather skirt, and a leather jacket to match. She accessorized with a black Coach shoulder bag.

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

The Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore arrived at the draft wearing a matching black blazer and skirt designed by Russell Westbrook’s fashion line Honor the Gift — making this the first time an NBA player styled a WNBA draft prospect .