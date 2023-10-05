The WNBA is expanding to San Francisco and maybe Portland, but clearly not Philadelphia

The WNBA will expand to San Francisco, the league announced Thursday.

The league also will expand to Portland, Ore., according to various reports.

San Francisco’s arrival has been no secret since late last month, when The Athletic broke the news. USA Today then confirmed Wednesday night that the team will start playing in 2025. The Golden State Warriors bought the franchise, with plans to play games at the team’s Chase Center arena and have a practice facility across the bay in Oakland.

A few hours later, NBC’s Denver affiliate reported that there would be two expansion teams announced. Thursday morning, the well-established women’s basketball news site The Next reported that Portland was the choice, with talks having “reached the Board of Governors level.”

Perhaps the Portland team won’t be announced Thursday, but it at least seems to be close.

As for expansion to Philadelphia, there is no sign of a team coming any time soon. Nor is there a sign that anyone local with the money to own a WNBA team wants to spend their money on a women’s sports team — whether basketball, soccer, or anything else.

Until that changes, the landscape here won’t change either.

