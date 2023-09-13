There’s no team in Philly, but there’s plenty of local flair in the WNBA playoffs

The WNBA playoffs are here, and there are area ties on pretty much every team in the field.

Whether it’s the Cheryl Reeve-led Minnesota Lynx taking on the Connecticut Sun, the daughter of a former 76er going for her second straight title with the Las Vegas Aces, or the Delaware Valley-laden Mystics-Liberty series, each of the four first-round series features a player or coach with Philadelphia-area ties.

Here’s a rundown of those story lines:

No. 8 seed Chicago Sky vs. No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces

Two seasons ago, Kahleah Copper was WNBA Finals MVP as she and the Sky hoisted the trophy for the first time in franchise history. They got close again last season, losing to the Sun in four games in the semifinals.

This year’s squad looks somewhat different, but the North Philadelphia native is as stellar as ever, leading Chicago to its fifth consecutive postseason appearance with her 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. She was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season and wrapped up a big contract extension for her efforts.

Advertisement

And Chicago’s back despite having lost stars like WNBA assist leader Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley in the offseason.

“Every year, I think that the media and everybody on Twitter who don’t play basketball — everybody has something to say, you know?” Copper, a Prep Charter and Rutgers grad, said in the offseason. “And they never believe in you until you win.”

» READ MORE: Is Philly a women’s basketball city? The WNBA wants to know before it expands here.

The Sky (18-22) face a tough road back to the top, though, starting with the top-seeded Aces (34-6). Though stars like A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum garner the majority of the headlines, Kiah Stokes has played in all 40 games, starting 22, averaging 2.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. Stokes is the daughter of former 76er Greg Stokes and is in her second full season in Vegas. And just like Dad, she wears the same No. 41 he wore at Iowa and with the Sixers.

Game 1 tips at 10 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

» READ MORE: The New York Liberty are a superteam — and the Big Apple’s best chance for a long-awaited first WNBA title

No. 7 seed Washington Mystics vs. No. 2 seed New York Liberty

Got a minute?

It’s almost fitting that the teams geographically closest to Philadelphia are facing off to start the playoffs — and there’s no shortage of local ties.

(Maybe someday one of these players could star in Philly. But expansion is a discussion for another day.)

» READ MORE: Why Philly doesn’t have a major pro women’s sports team, and how that could change

The Mystics (19-21) got off to a hot start, routing the Eastern Conference super team Liberty on opening night, but struggled with injuries to key players like Wilmington native and University of Delaware superstar Elena Delle Donne, a seven-time All-Star and two-time MVP, and rising star Shakira Austin throughout the season.

Through it all, Broomall native and St. Joseph’s grad Natasha Cloud helped carry the squad, averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 37 games. Her close friend and teammate Brittney Sykes didn’t miss a game and averaged 15.9 points.

Delle Donne and Austin are back now, and just in time for the star-studded Liberty (32-8).

Jonquel Jones’ signing was part of the Liberty’s big offseason as the WNBA original went for broke in search of its first title by also adding 2023 AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and Vandersloot. Jones shares a close bond with Temple women’s basketball coach Diane Richardson; the four-time All-Star and 2023 Commissioner’s Cup MVP is listed as one of Richardson’s children in her bio on Temple’s website. While coaching at Riverdale Baptist High School, Richardson served as legal guardian of Jones when the Bahamas native attended the school.

But that’s not the only local tie the Liberty boast.

Delaware native Betnijah Laney isn’t just a former Rutgers and AAU teammate of Copper, she’s the daughter of Philly hoops great Yolanda Laney, the Cheyney and University City High star.

Jones and Laney started all 40 games for the Liberty and averaged 11.3 and 12.8 points, respectively.

The Mystics-Liberty series begins Friday (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).

No. 6 seed Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

Reeve, a Turnersville native and La Salle women’s basketball legend, led the Lynx to the upper echelon of the WNBA with 11 straight playoff appearances that included titles in 2011, ‘13, ‘15, and ‘17 before they missed last year’s postseason. With stars like Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, the Lynx won their four titles in seven seasons in a San Francisco Giants-esque every-other-year run. Those four titles are tied with the Seattle Storm and now-defunct Houston Comets for most in WNBA history.

But back to this season. The Lynx (19-21) have lost two straight and are taking on a Sun (27-13) squad that reached last year’s Finals. It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for Lynx star Naphessa Collier, the 2023 co-Comeback Player of the Year who won the 2016 national championship at UConn. She now leads Minnesota in several statistical categories with 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Connecticut features WNBA all-time triple-doubles leader Alyssa Thomas, a Harrisburg native who’s averaging 15.5 points, a league-best 9.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. She’s also one of three players to ever have recorded a triple-double in the playoffs.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

No. 5 seed Atlanta Dream vs. No. 4 seed Dallas Wings

It’s been quite a year for Villanova great Maddy Siegrist.

Less than a year ago, she was gearing up to lead the Wildcats on a historic run that ended in the Sweet 16. Now, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft is a role-playing rookie with the Wings (22-18). They’re in the playoffs for the third straight season but have not advanced past the first round. While stars like Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard, and AP Most Improved Player of the Year Satou Sabally lead the team, Siegrist has played in 39 of 40 games and averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds. Not bad, rookie.

» READ MORE: How God and basketball teamed up to create Maddy Siegrist’s historic career at Villanova

The Dream (19-21) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and are powered by a young core that features second-year player Rhyne Howard, a 2023 All-Star who averages 17.5 points and 3.5 assists.

The Wings-Dream series tips at 8:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).