St. Joe’s, Drexel, and Penn lose WNIT first-round games

All three City 6 women’s basketball teams in the WNIT saw their seasons come to an end after first-round losses Thursday night.

Keishana Washington scored 43 of Drexel’s 63 points in a 73-63 loss to Fordham in the WNIT. She added six rebounds, and Kylie Lavelle finished with 10 points for the Dragons (21-10).

Anna DeWolfe led four Fordham (19-12) scorers in double figures with 22 points.

Kayla Padilla led Penn with 21 points in a 75-52 loss to Richmond. Padilla also had eight rebounds and five assists in her final game for the Quakers (17-12).

Addie Budnik led the Spiders (21-10) with 23 points, while Broomall’s Maggie Doogan finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. They each finished with two blocks.

Advertisement

St. Joseph’s had three starters in double figures, led by Laura Ziegler’s 18 points, but the Hawks (20-11) couldn’t overcome Lauren Park-Lane’s 30 points in a 69-61 loss to Seton Hall.

Talya Brugler (17 points, nine rebounds) and Olivia Mullins (10 points, five assists) also finished in double figures.

Sidney Cooks added 17 points and 10 boards for Seton Hall (19-14).

» READ MORE: Drexel star Keishana Washington an AP, USBWA honorable mention All-American