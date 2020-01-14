It’s true. To win basketball games, you have to score points. Mary Gedaka and Madison Siegrist average 36.9 of Villanova’s 59.2 points per game. However, the Wildcats’ defense has gone unnoticed. They have held their last six opponents to below 60 points in regulation. Gedaka and Siegrist get the publicity for their offensive work, but Bridget Herlihy, Raven James, and Cameron Onken have been the Wildcats’ best defenders. If this was football, Gedaka and Siegrist would be the quarterback and wide receiver and the other three starters would be the offensive line. Their work isn’t as flashy, but it’s imperative for the team’s success.