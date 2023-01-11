In good company: A rundown of other elite scorers in City 6 women’s basketball history

Over its history, City 6 women’s basketball has had a plethora of elite players make their mark — and right now is no different. Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist and Drexel’s Keishana Washington do not just star in Philadelphia but now are national college basketball figures.

Siegrist (28.1 points per game) and Washington (27.6 ppg) are first and second in scoring in the country and are shooting their way up the all-time City 6 points list — Siegrist sits at sixth with 2,300 points while Washington is 11th with 1,918 points.

The two are creeping up on historic basketball names in Philly that are legends in their own right, beyond their time in college.

Here are the top five women’s scorers in City 6 history, with some career highlights and details:

5. Susan Moran, Saint Joseph’s, 2,340 points (1998-2002)

Moran dominated for the Hawks right when she stepped on campus, leading the team in scoring and rebounding all four seasons, while also making an Atlantic 10 team every year. As a senior, Moran was fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.3 ppg and won A-10 Player of the Year.

After graduating St. Joe’s, Moran spent time playing in the WNBA and overseas in Spain, New Zealand, and Australia, while also playing for the Irish National Team. Moran, now known as Susan Lavin, currently is the director of player development at St. Joe’s and is in her 20th season on the Hawks’ staff, including four spent as the associate head coach.

4. Mia Davis, Temple, 2,376 points (2017-22)

The most recent of the top five players, Davis graduated from Temple last year after five seasons with the Owls. From the jump, Davis was a starter, averaging 11.2 ppg as a freshman and then scoring between 17.7 ppg and 18.9 ppg over each of the next four seasons. Davis was a four-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference honoree and is second on the Temple rebounding list with 1,173 boards.

Davis went undrafted in the 2022 WNBA draft and signed a contract with LDLC ASVEL Féminin in France.

3. Shelly Pennefather, Villanova, 2,408 points (1983-87)

Not only is Pennefather Villanova’s all-time scoring leader, but she also leads the program with 1,171 career rebounds. During her time on the Main Line, Pennefather dominated, winning Big East Player of the Year three times, the conference’s tournament MVP twice, and was named a first-team All-American as a senior.

Following her career at Villanova, Pennefather played three seasons in Japan before retiring and joining the the Poor Clares. In 1997, Pennefather took her final vows and is now known as Sister Rose Marie of the Queen of Angels. In 2019 Pennefather had her first physical contact with family and friends since becoming a nun, according to an ESPN article.

2. Diana Caramanico, Penn, 2,415 points (1997-2001)

The Big 5 leader in scoring, Caramanico also is Penn’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,207) and steals (210). After a stellar freshman season that saw her score over 500 points, Caramanico went on to win three straight Ivy League Player of the Year awards. Throughout her career, Caramanico averaged 22.7 ppg and 12.8 rebounds per game.

After graduating from Penn, Caramanico played professionally in France from 2001-03. According to a Penn Today article in 2021, Caramanico is a teacher at Germantown Academy — her alma mater — and is the JV girl’s soccer coach as well as an assistant on the varsity boys’ basketball team.

1. Gabriela Mărginean, Drexel, 2,581 points (2006-10)

The top dog in City 6 basketball, Mărginean was a two-sport athlete at Drexel, also playing tennis. On the hardwood, she was a three time All-Colonial Athletic Association first-teamer, including winning the conference’s player of the year award as a junior. Mărginean, who is second in Drexel history with 947 career rebounds, averaged 20.6 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

Following her career with the Dragons, Mărginean was taken with the 26th pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. After a stint in the WNBA, Mărginean went on to play in Europe and currently plays for İzmit Belediyespor in Turkey. Mărginean has also played on the Romanian National Team.