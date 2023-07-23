Women’s World Cup: Sweden escapes, France held by Jamaica on Day 4

While there have been some lopsided scores at the women’s World Cup in recent days, they were nowhere to be seen on Day 4. Instead, the story was three closely-contested games where the underdogs pushed tournament contenders all the way.

The highlight of the day had to be Jamaica, which went toe-to-toe with women’s soccer power France and ultimately earned a massive 0-0 draw. The Reggae Girlz rode their luck at times as France had a few narrow misses and also hit the post, but their defense held strong and stifled one of the pre-tournament favorites. The draw did come at a cost as Jamaica’s best player Khadija “Bunny” Shaw was sent off in injury time after picking up a second yellow card. Shaw will be suspended for Jamaica’s second group game against Panama.

Another big underdog, South Africa, was not as fortunate, as Sweden scored a last-minute winner to grab all three points and stun Banyana Banyana. South Africa had led 1-0 through a Hildah Magaia tap-in but Sweden rallied to tie it in the 65th minute via Fridolina Rolfö, and won it with a last-ditch header from Amanda Ilestedt. The header, which came directly from Sweden’s 11th corner kick of the game, could prove a massive moment for Sweden. Viewed as a tournament dark horse, a draw would have been viewed as a disappointing result for the Swedes.

In the other game of the day, the Netherlands defeated Portugal 1-0 in Group E, the United States’ group. Stefanie van der Gragt scored the game’s lone goal with a 13th-minute header. The goal was not given initially due to offsides, as the referee viewed that Jill Roord obstructed the goalkeeper. The call was later reversed after a VAR review, with Roord viewed not having impacted the play despite being in an offside position. The United States and the Netherlands will play Thursday (Wednesday 9 p.m. ET) in what figures to be the decisive game in Group E. The game will be a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the USWNT won 2-0 in Lyon France.

Scores

Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

France 0-0 Jamaica

Star of the day: Jamaica

Every member of the Jamaican team deserves to share this honor Sunday, as the Reggae Girlz grabbed an unlikely and historic result by drawing 0-0 with France. Ranked No. 43 in the world rankings, Jamaica did not back down and held No. 4 France scoreless over 90 minutes, with goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer making five saves. The point was Jamaica’s first ever at a women’s World Cup.

How unlikely was the draw? Jamaica had to start a GoFundMe to help them pay to attend the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to a lack of support from the country’s soccer federation. The huge gulf in backing and support for the two teams provides a peak of the inequity Jamaica has been forced to try and overcome. They did that Sunday with a legendary performance in Sydney.

Viral video

Sweden wins it at the death with an Amanda Ilested header from a corner kick.

They said it

“We always tell our players just don’t worry about the rankings,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who declared his country’s first point ever in the competition as its greatest achievement in soccer.

“I think it is the No. 1 result I have seen, men or women,” he said. “I would put it there. If you go by the rankings you would say that result on this stage has to be No. 1.”

What’s on tap

Italy vs. Argentina from Auckland, NZL (2 a.m., FS1) Germany vs. Morocco from Melbourne, Aus. (4:30 a.m., FS1) Brazil vs. Panama from Adelaide, Aus. (7 a.m., FS1)

