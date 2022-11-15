Some might be surprised to realize that the United States has been part of the World Cup tournament since the very first edition in 1930 – and Philadelphia has been a part of that as well. The Philadelphia area has contributed players, coaching and administrative members to the United States men’s national team for all that time as well.

Here’s a look at all the World Cups the US men’s team has participated in, as well the people involved with Philadelphia connections.

Uruguay, 1930

Players: James Gentle – A Penn grad who played soccer, football and ran track in his time there, Gentle signed as a striker with the Philadelphia Field Club and later coached at Haverford.

Bart McGhee – Born in Scotland, then moved to Philadelphia as a child, and played for numerous area teams. Against Belgium, McGhee scored the first-ever USA World Cup goal (the second overall World Cup goal) en route to a 3-0 USA win.

Jimmy Douglas, the USA’s goalkeeper, is credited with the first-ever World Cup shutout. He also played briefly for Philadelphia Field Club in his pro career.

The debut tournament of the World Cup was where USA had its best-ever finish, reaching the semifinals. Host Uruguay won the tournament.

Italy, 1934

Players: Bill Fiedler – Fiedler was born, raised and played his entire pro career in Philadelphia for the Philadelphia German-Americans and the Philadelphia Passon. He didn’t enter the one game the U.S. team played in the 1934 tournament.

Neither did Al Harker, who also had a long career for the Philadelphia German-Americans, playing for them well over a decade.

Peter Pietras was born in Trenton, and played for five years with the Philadelphia German-Americans. He played in the game against Italy.

German-born Herman Rapp, appropriately enough, also played for the Philadelphia German-Americans when he went to Italy as part of the World Cup team, but he saw no action in the one game.

Francis “Hun” Ryan, born and raised in Philly, was the first World Cup player to have played for the still active Lighthouse Boys Club team. He also played for the Philadelphia German-Americans and in the match against Italy.

Administration: Elmer Schroeder, who was the first American-born director of the U.S. Soccer organization, was previously the director at Lighthouse Boys, starting at the age of 19.

David Gould, appointed as USMNT manager by Schroeder, played for years in the area and also coached Penn soccer for 27 years.

The 1934 tournament was entirely single-elimination. The USA lost their one game to Italy, 7-1, which still remains a record for both countries at the World Cup, since that is the most goals Italy has ever scored in the competition. The score also remains the most goals the U.S. has ever conceded at the World Cup. Italy, the host country, went on to win the tournament.

Brazil, 1950

Players: Walter Bahr was born, lived and played professionally in the area with the Philadelphia Nationals. Bahr captained the team in all three group games the Americans played at the World Cup, including the stunning 1-0 upset of England. He provided the assist on the winning goal.

Ed McIlvenny was another Scott who briefly played for Wrexham in Wales (now owned partly by Philly’s own Rob McElhenney) who immigrated to the Philadelphia area. He became a teammate of Bahr’s on the Philadelphia Nationals team and won a league title before returning to Britain for a short stint with Manchester United.

Administration: William Jeffrey was the manager of the U.S. team. Another native Scot, he coached Penn State for 26 seasons.

The United States lost their group games against Spain, 3-1, and Chile, 5-2, and did not advance to the knockout stage. The champion was Uruguay, which claimed its second title.

Italy, 1990

Players: Peter Vermes, who grew up in Delran, N.J., played college soccer at Rutgers. He went on to earn 66 caps with the U.S. men’s national team and played in every group game at the World Cup.

The U.S. lost to Czechoslovakia, 5-1, Italy, 1-0 and Austria, 2-1. The champion that year was West Germany.

USA, 1994

Players: Earnie Stewart – while the Dutch-American former midfielder was raised abroad, his connection to Philadelphia was established when he arrived to take on his first Stateside job in 2015 as sporting director of the Union. Now Stewart serves as sporting director of the United States Soccer Federation.

In 1994, Stewart helped the American team advance from group play. He scored a goal in the team’s win 2-1 over Colombia, and played in the other group games, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 1-0 loss to Romania.

The U.S. was eliminated by a 1-0 loss in the next round against Brazil, the eventual champions.

France, 1998

Players: Stewart also took part in this World Cup, where the U.S. lost to Germany, 2-0, Iran, 2-1 and Yugoslavia, 1-0. Host country France claimed the title for the first time.

South Korea/Japan 2002

Players: Stewart again participated, playing in every game of the tournament for the U.S. and helping the team to its greatest tournament success since 1930. The Americans advanced out of the group stage after defeating Portugal, 3-2, losing to Poland, 3-0 and drawing South Korea, 1-1.

The United States then advanced to the knockout rounds and defeated Mexico, 2-0. In the quarterfinals, the Americans played a tough match against Germany, but were eliminated, 1-0. Germany went on to win the championship.

Germany, 2006

Players: Chris Albright, born and raised in Philadelphia, also played professionally for the Union and served on the team’s technical staff. He did not play in the tournament.

Bobby Convey, born and raised in Philadelphia, a former Penn Charter student, did play in all three group games, a 3-0 loss to the Czech Republic, a 1-1 draw with Italy, and a 2-1 loss to Ghana. Convey’s freekick helped create the own goal against Italy for the draw.

Middletown native Ben Olsen, who played for FC Delco, a local soccer powerhouse, played as a substitute against Ghana after Claudio Reyna was injured.

Oguchi Onyewu started all three games of the tournament. The centerback signed with the Union in 2017, his final professional season before retirement.

The Americans failed to advance. Italy won the tournament.

South Africa, 2010

Players: Maurice Edu, who would go on to become one of the premier signings for the Union in 2015, played in the two games of the group stage, following the 1-1 draw with England. He volleyed in a shot against Slovenia in the 2-2 draw that would have been the winning goal if it had not been waved off for a foul. He also played in the 1-0 win over Algeria.

Onyewu played in the first two games of the tournament.

The United States advanced to the knockout stage, but lost there to Ghana, 2-1, in added extra time.

Spain won its first title at this World Cup.

Brazil, 2014

Players: Alejandro Bedoya, the Union’s longtime captain, played in all four U.S. games at the tournament. The Americans defeated Ghana, 2-1, drew Portugal, 2-2, and lost to Germany, 1-0. That was good enough to advance to the round of 16, where the U.S. lost in added extra time to Belgium.

Germany won the tournament, claiming its fourth title.