Sportico released its 2022 list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world on Tuesday and several players tied to the Philadelphia area cracked the list.

The Sixers’ James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris all made the list, as did Phillies outfielder and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Harden was the top Sixer, and fourth-highest NBA player on the list, coming in at No. 9 overall after making $76 million, $40 million of which came from his salary and $36 million in endorsements. Meanwhile, Embiid ranked No. 55 on the list at $34.5 million ($26.5M in salary, $6M in endorsements), with Harris right behind him at No. 60 with earnings of $34 million ($32.5M, $1.5M). The Sixers were one of just eight franchises across sports to have three athletes on the list. Former Sixers Jimmy Butler (No. 36, $40.5M) and Jrue Holiday (No. 79, $31.7M) also both finished inside the top 100.

Harper came in at No. 67 overall at $33.1 million, making $26.6 million in salary and $6.5M on endorsements from companies including Under Armour, Rawlings and Gatorade. The 29-year-old finished fifth among baseball players behind Los Angeles Angels outfielder and South Jersey native Mike Trout (No. 24, $49.5M), suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (No. 40, $38.2M), New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (No. 45, $37M) and Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg (No. 59, $34.1M).

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James topped the list this year, raking in $126.9 million, $36.9 million in salary and a whopping $90 million in endorsements from companies like Nike, Kia, Walmart and Crypto.com. James, who was fifth on last year’s overall list, was directly followed by three European-based soccer stars in Lionel Messi ($122M, Cristiano Ronaldo ($115M) and Neymar ($103M), while boxer Canelo Alvarez rounded out the top five ($89M).

Other athletes with regional ties included Kevin Durant (part owner of the Philadelphia Union), who placed No. 7 with a combined $85.9M ($37.9M, $48M), and NFL receivers and former Penn State Nittany Lions Chris Godwin (No. 47, $36.8M) and Allen Robinson (No. 77, $32.4M).

This year’s top 100 is made up of athletes from 10 different sports, the 100 athletes collectively having earned an estimated $4.5 billion this year. NBA players accounted for the biggest share of the list (36 athletes) while the NFL was represented by 25 players, led by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (No. 11, $73.3M). Thirteen soccer players and 12 baseball players made the list while no hockey player cracked the top 100.

For the second straight year, tennis stars Naomi Osaka (No. 20, $53.2M) and Serena Williams (No. 52, $35.3M) were the only women in the top 100. Athletes from 24 countries were represented with the United States leading the way with 69 athletes.

Sportico’s salary numbers for this list are estimates based on 12-month earnings between June 2021 and May 2022. The salary and prize money are inclusive of all bonuses paid during that time. That includes signing bonuses, incentives, playoff bonuses and All-Star game pay. Meanwhile, endorsements factor in earnings from sponsorships, licensing, royalties, memorabilia, appearances, golf course design, media, book deals and branded car dealerships.

*Sportico reduced NBA salaries by 10% to account for escrow payments.