Tickets to go on sale for WWE’s WrestleMania in Philly on Aug. 18

Business is about to pick up as WWE announced Friday that tickets for WrestleMania’s return to Philadelphia will go on sale next month.

The two-night event on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field will be the first ‘Mania — WWE’s annual showcase — in Philadelphia since 1998. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on August 18 at 10 a.m. Fans can access a pre-sale at WWE.com/wm40-presale.Both nights are expected to sell out as this year’s Wrestlemania in Los Angeles drew 161,892 fans over two nights.

WrestleMania will bring more to town than just two nights of wrestling as WWE will bookend the event by hosting Smackdown on Friday night and Raw on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center along with the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which is usually held the night before WrestleMania. WWE will also hold fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The last WrestleMania in Philadelphia was held in front of 20,276 fans at what was then called the First Union Center. But the event has since outgrown arenas. WWE started holding WrestleMania over two nights in 2020 and the event has been held exclusively in football stadiums since 2007, except when ‘Mania was moved in 2020 during the pandemic.