WWE NXT is coming to Philadelphia in November

Fresh off Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Center and April’s WrestleMania, WWE is coming back to Philadelphia with NXT.

On Nov. 6, NXT will host its show at 2300 Arena, one of Philadelphia’s historic wrestling venues, formerly home to Extreme Championship Wrestling.

NXT is WWE’s developmental brand, home to the company’s wrestlers before they join the RAW and SmackDown brands. NXT hosted Stand and Deliver at the Wells Fargo Center on April 6 in the lead-up to WrestleMania, the most-attended NXT show in the history of the promotion.

“The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale for the event on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at 2300Arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow until 11:59 p.m. ET

The show will also air live on The CW.