Xfinity Live! is changing its name to Stateside Live!, after Philly-born vodka brand

The South Philadelphia sports complex is getting another makeover.

Shortly after the Wells Fargo Center physically turned into the Xfinity Mobile Arena, Xfinity Live! will also be getting a new name, as it becomes Stateside Live! later in the fall. Stateside Brands — which makes Stateside vodka and Surfside hard seltzers and has roots in Philly, launching the brand in 2015 from a craft distillery in Kensington — announced the name change on Thursday.

“If you really look at the epicenter of our growth, it is rooted in Philadelphia, but particularly Philly sports,” said Matt Quigley, the president and co-founder of Stateside Brands, in a press release. “We built our following one sporting event at a time, over a decade of tailgates and supporting our teams. This naming rights partnership is a full-circle crowning moment, and we look forward to many more years of building upon the excitement and privilege it is to be a fan in Philadelphia.”

Despite the name change, Philly fans can still look forward to the previously announced Live! expansion, which will see the entertainment venue add five new bars, a beer garden, a new stage for concerts, and more.

“Stateside is a quality brand with a deep connection to Philadelphia and a strong understanding of the market,” said Tony Monaco, VP of operations for Live! hospitality & entertainment. “As we look to the future of Stateside Live! and completing our expansion, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this unique and homegrown naming rights partnership to the city and continue delivering a world-class hospitality and entertainment experience for our millions of guests each year.”

The expansion is anticipated to be completed in 2026.